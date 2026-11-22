For these runners, this year's Philadelphia Marathon is about something bigger than the clock or the finish line.

For at least two families this year, the Philadelphia Marathon is about something bigger than the clock or the finish time. It’s about hope, perseverance and the fight for a cure.

Rob Long is racing in his first Philadelphia Marathon on Sunday. Long was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2010. Philadelphia Marathon The Downingtown native and former Syracuse All-American punter is running his first Philadelphia Marathon this weekend with a purpose: raising money and awareness for cancer research. In 2010, Long was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Also read Philadelphia Marathon Weekend: thousands of runners arrive to race city streets

Doctors gave him slim odds of survival, and his NFL dreams were suddenly replaced by a fight for his life.

"I went from wondering what NFL team I was gonna play for to wondering if I was gonna wake up the next morning," Long said. The diagnosis not only ended his hopes of punting in the NFL before his professional career could begin, but also forced him to confront an uncertain future. Long spent his 22nd birthday in the hospital preparing for brain surgery. His road to recovery included 14 months of experimental chemotherapy and radiation treatments at Jefferson Hospital.

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What they're saying: Long remembers doctors telling him there was no cure for his cancer and not even an established treatment.

"It’s been a long road for me and one I’m very appreciative to be here and be able to run a marathon," he said. "It’s gonna be pretty emotional, I think, getting through this marathon and finally crossing that finish line," Long said. Runners from across the globe are gathering in Philadelphia for marathon weekend, with the 8K and half-marathon taking place Saturday and the full marathon set for Sunday.

According to organizers and participants at the Race Expo, excitement and nerves are building as thousands prepare to take on courses that wind through city streets.

"I mean, it’s gonna be a lot of emotions, and we’re just so excited to be there and to cheer him on," she said.are also hitting the streets to honor their father, Warwick Township Police Officer Shawn Needham, who is battling a rare form of liver cancer called cholangiocarcinoma. Needham was diagnosed last year. He is currently undergoing treatment and is on the liver transplant waiting list.

His five children are running to raise money and awareness for the rare cancer that has turned their family’s world upside down.

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"If it wasn’t for them, I probably wouldn’t have made it through half the treatments. They kept me going," Needham said. His daughter Grace says running isn’t something she normally does, but the cause made it worth the effort.

"I don’t normally run, so it was a big step for me, but we raised a lot of awareness. Most of us never heard of it," she said.

"It’s a thrill, especially for Grace and Sabrina, who don’t run," he said. "It’s a big honor that they cared enough to ask for donations and run this race in honor of me," he added. Needham plans to be there Sunday, cheering on his children as they run for their dad and help bring attention to a cancer many people have never heard of.

For both families, the Philadelphia Marathon is about something bigger than the clock or the finish time. It’s about hope, perseverance and the fight for a cure. Information in this story is from reporting by FOX 29's Jeff Skversky, including interviews with Rob Long, Shawn Needham and their families.