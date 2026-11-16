Philadelphia Marathon Road Closures and Parking Restrictions

Comprehensive guide to road closures, parking bans, and traffic detours for the Philadelphia Marathon and Half Marathon in Center City Philadelphia.

The Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon and the Rothman Orthopaedics 8K event is set to transform Center City Philadelphia into a restricted zone for runners and athletes. Organizers have implemented strict traffic management protocols to ensure the safety of participants while minimizing disruption to local commuters and residents. The event schedule begins early Friday morning with the Philadelphia Kids Run Children's Zone at The Oval operating from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Half Marathon Friday Closure Schedule

Martin Luther King Drive between Eakins Oval and Sweetbriar Drive will be closed daily from Monday through Friday, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. to accommodate training and setup activities. On Friday, the inner and outer drive lanes, in both directions, of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed between 20th Street and Eakins Oval at 9:30 a.m. This specific closure allows the organizing committee to finalize the race course layout before the main events.

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Additionally, Kelly Drive inbound will be closed at 25th Street, with local traffic permitted to Anne d'Harnoncourt Drive. Inbound traffic on Spring Garden Street Bridge and MLK Drive to be detoured onto 24th Street. Spring Garden Street to be closed between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue. Cross traffic will be permitted on 22nd and 21st Streets to maintain some level of connectivity for local businesses.

Saturday Half Marathon Parking Bans

For the Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon and the Rothman Orthopaedics 8K on Saturday, there will be "No Parking" regulations strictly enforced. All vehicles on the race route will be relocated, beginning at 1 a.m. Street closures will from 2 a.m. 3:00 p.m., along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 20th and 25th Streets, on Kelly Drive, and on numerous other roads in Center City. This early morning relocation ensures that the course is completely clear of obstacles before the first runner crosses the start line.

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Prior to Saturday, "No Parking" signs will be posted in the Parkway area and along the racecourse to alert drivers of the impending restrictions. On Saturday, Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed to vehicular traffic between Eakins Oval and 18th Street until around 11:30 a.m. This period covers the majority of the race for the 8K and Half Marathon participants, ensuring a safe environment for pedestrians and athletes alike.

Center City Street Blockages

The scope of the closure includes all lanes of Benjamin Franklin between 22nd Street and Eakins Oval. Kelly Drive inbound will be closed at 25th Street, with local traffic permitted to Anne d'Harnoncourt Drive. Spring Garden Street closed between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue. Spring Garden Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway is also affected, requiring drivers to seek alternate routes through adjacent streets.

Further restrictions apply to 22nd Street from Winter Street to Park Towne Place, allowing only local access to Park Towne Place. The I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound) is closed, impacting highway exit traffic. 17th Street from Arch Street to Vine Street and 19th Street from Arch Street to Callowhill Street will remain closed to through traffic during the active race hours.

21st Street from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 20th Street are also part of the restricted zone. Additional closures include 6th Street from Market Street to Chestnut Street, Juniper Street from Chestnut Street to Market Street, and 15th Street from Race Street to Chestnut Street. Race Street from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard is blocked to prevent east-west crossover during the peak race times.

Sunday Marathon Traffic Rules

For Sunday's Philadelphia Marathon, "No Parking" regulations will be strictly enforced. All vehicles on the race route will be relocated, beginning at 1 a.m. This extended closure period accommodates the longer distance of the marathon course, which traverses different parts of the city compared to the half marathon. The organizer said you can still access to the Philadelphia Museum of Art during through Spring Garden Street (Spring Garden Street Bridge & Spring Garden Street Tunnel) to Anne D' Harnoncourt Drive.

All streets, with the exception of Eakins Oval and Benjamin Franklin Parkway, are scheduled to be reopened no later than 2 p.m. on Saturday and many roads in Center City will open earlier in the day as they are cleared. This staggered reopening helps restore normal traffic flow for residents returning to their homes and workers heading to their offices. The efficiency of the cleanup process is critical to minimizing economic impact on local businesses.

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All streets, with the exception of Eakins Oval and Benjamin Franklin Parkway, are scheduled to reopen no later than 3 p.m. on Sunday, and many roads in Center City will open earlier in the day as they are cleared. It is expected that the outer lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Eakins Oval and Kelly Drive will be reopened to vehicular traffic by 5:00 p.m. This timeline allows for thorough cleanup and safety inspections of the course before normal traffic resumes completely.

Key Route Segment Closures

The Sunday marathon route involves significant closures on 23rd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway and 21st Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street. The I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden (eastbound) is closed to direct traffic away from the start line area. 18th Street from Arch Street to Callowhill Street and 20th Street from Arch Street to Callowhill Street will also be restricted during the early morning hours.

22nd Street from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street and Arch Street between 3rd Street and 16th Street are key arteries that will be closed to ensure the safety of runners. Race Street from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard and Columbus Boulevard (northbound lanes) from Washington Avenue to Callowhill Street are vital segments of the course that require complete vehicular clearance.

Washington Avenue from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street and South Street from Front Street to 7th Street will be closed to through traffic. Chestnut Street from 6th Street to 15th Street and Walnut Street from Broad Street to 34th Street are also affected, forcing drivers to use parallel streets for north-south travel. Lansdowne Drive from Girard Avenue to South Concourse Drive is closed to accommodate the runners passing near the museum district.

East Memorial Hall Drive from South Concourse to Avenue of the Republic and Belmont Avenue Montgomery to Parkside Avenue are part of the extended course. The Girard Avenue Bridge from Lansdowne Drive to 33rd Street and Reservoir Drive from 33rd Street to Edgley Drive are closed to prevent any interference with the marathon pace groups. Fountain Green Drive from Edgley Drive to Kelly Drive and Main Street from Ridge Avenue to Conarroe Street complete the list of major closures for the event.