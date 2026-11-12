Philadelphia Marathon Returns Nov 20-22 With Record 40000 Runners

The 2026 Philadelphia Marathon Weekend returns Nov 20-22 with nearly 40000 runners. View the complete schedule for the 8K, half marathon, and full marathon routes, start times, and road closures.

The Philadelphia Marathon is set to return from November 20 to 22, marking what event organizers anticipate as the largest race weekend in the history of the event. Thousands of athletes from around the globe are expected to converge on the city to compete in the 8K, the half marathon, and the full 26.2-mile marathon course. The race route stretches from the Manayunk neighborhood to the scenic Delaware River waterfront, showcasing the diverse urban landscape of Philadelphia. This year, organizers project that nearly 40,000 runners will participate across four distinct races, a significant increase from the first Philadelphia Marathon held in 1994, which attracted just 1,500 participants.

Philadelphia Marathon Schedule and Start Times

All four races begin their courses near the iconic Philadelphia Museum of Art, providing a recognizable landmark for participants and spectators alike. The Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon takes place on Saturday, November 21, starting at 6:55 a.m. for wheelchair participants, with runners and walkers following at 7 a.m. The Rothman Orthopaedics 8K also occurs on Saturday, November 21, with its wheelchair division starting at 10:55 a.m. and the main field of runners and walkers beginning at 11 a.m.

Also read Draper’s Point could become home to 40,000-person concert venue

Sunday, November 22, features the main event, the TIAA Philadelphia Marathon. The marathon and half marathon start at 22nd Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway, with the wheelchair division beginning at 6:55 a.m. and the general field at 7 a.m. The Philadelphia Children's Run also takes place on Sunday, November 22, starting at 11 a.m. from the intersection of 25th Street and Kelly Drive. All participants should arrive well in advance to navigate the pre-race logistics and secure their starting corral positions.

Race Routes and Health Expo Details

Each race follows a unique route designed to highlight the city's most notable neighborhoods and landmarks. The marathon and half marathon courses wind through Center City, Chinatown, Old City, Queen Village, Rittenhouse, and University City. Portions of these courses pass through Fairmount Park, along the scenic Kelly Drive, and down the famous Benjamin Franklin Parkway, offering runners a visually engaging experience. The layout ensures that participants traverse a variety of terrains and iconic Philadelphia sites during their journey.

Advertisement

The Health & Fitness Expo returns to Hall F of the Pennsylvania Convention Center, located at 12th and Arch Streets. The expo opens on Friday, November 20, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and continues on Saturday, November 21, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vendors will showcase the latest in apparel, shoes, and running gear, while also providing free product samples. Educational booths focused on health and fitness will be available, along with a speaker series and meet-and-greets featuring some of the country's top runners.

Spectator Guidelines and Prohibited Items

Spectators are welcome to line the race routes to cheer on the runners, but restrictions apply to ensure safety and smooth operations. Spectators will be restricted from the starting lines and secure running areas until after 8 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. The Philadelphia Marathon has published a list of prohibited and discouraged items for spectators, which is available on its official website. Large umbrellas, coolers, alcohol, bicycles, scooters, and animals (except service animals) are strictly prohibited.

In addition to the banned items, organizers strongly discourage spectators from bringing large blankets, backpacks, handbags, and cameras to the starting areas. These guidelines are in place to prevent congestion and ensure that the event proceeds without interruption. Participants and spectators are urged to review these rules carefully to avoid any issues on race day. Proper preparation and adherence to these guidelines will help maintain a positive environment for all attendees.

Road Closures and Traffic Detours

The event will cause significant road closures and traffic detours throughout the weekend, requiring careful planning for residents and commuters. All-weekend closures are in effect from Friday, November 20, through 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 22. The Benjamin Franklin Parkway will have all lanes closed between 22nd Street and Eakins Oval. Kelly Drive will be closed inbound at 25th Street, with local traffic permitted to Anne d'Harnoncourt Drive.

Advertisement

On Saturday, November 21, closures begin at 2 a.m. along the 2000-2400 block of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Spring Garden Street will be closed from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway. 23rd Street and 22nd Street will also see closures near Pennsylvania Avenue and Winter Street. Local access to Park Towne Place will be maintained despite the restrictions. The Spring Garden Street Bridge and MLK Drive inbound traffic will be detoured onto 24th Street.

Further closures on Saturday include the I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street and the I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden Street. Starting at 6 a.m., 17th through 22nd Streets will be closed between Arch Street and Vine or Spring Garden Streets. The Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed from 16th Street to 20th Street. Market Street, Chestnut Street, and Sixth Street will also experience closures in specific segments, affecting travel across Center City. Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes and allow extra time for their commutes.