Philadelphia Man Finds Love on a Billboard

A Philadelphia man named Dave Cline rented a billboard to find a date, going viral and receiving thousands of messages from people around the world.

Dave Cline, a 28-year-old data manager from Philadelphia, is taking a unique approach to finding love. Tired of the swiping fatigue associated with dating apps, Cline decided to go public with his search for a partner. In August 2024, he rented a prominent billboard in his neighborhood near 34th and Wharton streets, displaying a simple yet eye-catching message: 'Dave is single. Want to go on a date with Dave? Message him here,' along with his Instagram handle, @Date_Dave_Philly.

Cline's bold move quickly gained traction, going viral both locally and internationally. The billboard, measuring 12 feet by 12 feet, featured Cline's photograph and the compelling call to action. He was surprised by the overwhelming response, receiving thousands of direct messages from people all over the world.While some messages were lighthearted and encouraging, others expressed genuine interest in connecting with Cline. The billboard sparked a wave of attention, with news outlets covering his unconventional dating strategy. Cline's initial plan was to display the billboard for a month. However, due to its somewhat less visible location, he extended it to two months to maximize its reach. The entire endeavor cost him over $1,000, a small price to pay for the potential reward of finding a meaningful connection. Looking back on the experience, Cline emphasizes the importance of authenticity. He believes that his willingness to be genuine and put himself out there resonated with people, leading to the unexpected success of his billboard campaign. The outpouring of support and interest has been a confidence boost, and while he initially embarked on this journey for the novelty of it, the abundance of date requests has become a welcome bonus. Cline's story serves as a reminder that sometimes the most unconventional approaches can lead to the most rewarding outcomes





