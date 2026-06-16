Philadelphia makes strong impression on visitors as FIFA World Cup host city

Philadelphia hosted its first FIFA World Cup match, impressing international visitors and locals with its hospitality, attractions, and fan experiences.

Philadelphia hosted its first FIFA World Cup match on Sunday, drawing fans from around the world. Visitors praised the city's hospitality, historic sites and food, according to fans and FIFA Fan Fest organizers.

Soccer fans from across the globe gathered in Philadelphia on Sunday for the city’s first FIFA World Cup match, with many visitors sharing positive reviews of the city’s energy, attractions and hospitality, according to fans and FIFA Fan Fest organizers. Thousands of soccer fans gathered at the Art Museum before the match, with visitors like Daniel Andrade from Ecuador saying, "First time in this place, I am in love.

" Andrade also called Philadelphia "a beautiful city. It's a really impressive historical city from the US.

" Even though Ecuador lost to Ivory Coast on Sunday, Andrade said he enjoyed seeing the city’s historic sites and trying local food, including the Philly cheesesteak and pizza. "It’s beautiful the Philly cheesesteak… Pats King of Steaks, also the pizza," said Andrade. Sebastian White, a lifelong soccer fan from Chicago, visited with his dad and used SEPTA to get around the city.

"No issues whatsoever, we use the tap on tap off. It was great," said White. The FIFA Fan Fest offered free activities for families, with Micheal DelBane from FIFA Fan Festival saying, "You can come out here and have a great day and u can spend all day out here with the family and friends watching matches building community and you don't have to spend a penny.

" Many visitors highlighted the warm welcome they received, with DelBane saying, "People are going out of their way to be warm and welcoming and hospitable, people are walking each other to the bus stop and they’re giving directions on how to take the septa system and that's what Philadelphia is all about. " The city’s hospitality and community spirit were on full display as fans explored Philadelphia’s neighborhoods and enjoyed the festivities.

The next World Cup match in Philadelphia will feature Brazil and Haiti on Friday, and local fans are eager for another chance to celebrate their teams. Haitian fans in Philadelphia expressed pride and anticipation, saying, "YOU KNOW HAITI WE HAVE BEEN THROUGH SO MUCH, so it feels amazing to see our country even make it this far.

" Ahead of the match, Haitian fans shared a message in Creole: "It means Haiti, my sweet love, we been though a lot we gonna make it! " The upcoming match is expected to bring even more international visitors and energy to the city as Philadelphia continues its role as a World Cup host.

Philadelphia’s role as a World Cup host city has given fans and residents a chance to showcase the city’s sports culture and hospitality to a global audience. It is not yet clear how many fans attended the match or the FIFA Fan Fest on Sunday, and details about additional events or activities planned for the next match have not been announced.





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