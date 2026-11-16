Philadelphia City Council and State Sen. Nikil Saval propose a local sales tax increase and task force to fund the reopening of the Academy of Natural Sciences after Drexel University closed the public museum.

Philadelphia City Council members and Pennsylvania State Senator Nikhil Saval are advancing legislative measures to revitalize the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University, which officially ceased public museum operations on September 30. The proposal centers on a state-authorized local sales tax increase and the establishment of a dedicated task force aimed at securing sustainable funding for the historic institution. These political interventions follow a period of intense public outcry and shock following the sudden closure of the museum, which stood as the nation's oldest natural science research institution for more than 200 years.

Legislative Push for Sales Tax Increase

State Senator Nikhil Saval, representing Philadelphia, circulated Senate Co-Sponsorship Memo 49402 on November 12 to announce the specific legislation designed to authorize Philadelphia to raise its sales and use tax. The primary objective of this tax hike is to generate dedicated revenue streams for arts, culture, and community institutions within the city. The memo highlights that the news of the closure elicited deep outrage throughout the Greater Philadelphia region and resonated significantly within global scientific communities. Senator Saval and his allies frame the Academy as an irreplaceable asset whose loss has been felt acutely by residents and experts alike.

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City Council Task Force Formation

At the municipal level, the Philadelphia City Council introduced Resolution 260944 on October 29 to create a specialized task force focused on the future of the Academy. This committee is mandated to study specific options to re-open the public museum, identify long-term funding mechanisms, and evaluate the Academy's critical role in science education for local children. The task force will also assess the institution's broader contributions to public health and community well-being. Councilmember Nina Ahmad emphasized that this independent, public process is a necessary step to ensure Philadelphians have a voice in determining the institution's next chapter.

Drexel University's Financial Constraints

Drexel University leadership has clarified that the closure was driven by unsustainable financial pressures rather than a lack of commitment to the institution. University President Antonio Merlo stated during a November 16 hearing before the City Council's Committee on Legislative Oversight that reopening the museum requires tens of millions of dollars far exceeding media reports. Merlo explained that the university had provided an infusion of over $49 million in direct cash support over 15 years to cover recurring operating deficits but could no longer sustain annual direct support ranging from $5 million to $6 million. He cited lasting changes in visitation patterns and rising operational costs as key factors in the decision.

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Research Operations and Future Funding

While the public-facing museum remains closed, the Academy's Parkway building continues to operate for collections care, and its scientific research enterprise proceeds without interruption. To find a sustainable path forward, Drexel University, the Academy's Board of Trustees, and five philanthropic organizations announced a commitment on November 14 to fund a one-year study. This study aims to explore viable models for reopening while balancing the need for major capital repairs and dependable operating support. The goal is to develop a museum program that provides compelling reasons for visitors to return, thereby ensuring long-term viability.

Public Reaction and Next Steps

The legislative and financial efforts come against a backdrop of passionate community reaction, including rallies held on Friday that drew full houses of supporters grieving the loss of a 150-year-old institution. Councilmember Nina Ahmad noted that Philadelphians have made their attachment to the Academy clear, necessitating a collaborative approach to its future. The newly formed task force and the ongoing one-year study will work to align municipal efforts with the research conducted by the university and its partners. These coordinated actions represent the immediate next steps in securing a strong future for the Academy in Philadelphia.