Philadelphia Int'l Airport passengers navigate delays and cancellations after nationwide ground stop

Travelers at Philadelphia International Airport faced ongoing disruptions Saturday morning following the nationwide ground stop.

Travelers at Philadelphia International Airport faced ongoing disruptions Saturday morning, one day after a nationwide ground stop that lasted about four in a half hours.

The airport had reported more than 100 cancellations and dozens of delays, with the numbers climbing throughout the morning. The airport is telling travelers to check with their airlines for the latest information.

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"I'm exhausted. This one is going to be fine. It's smooth. I got my boarding pass, checked my bags, which is as far as I've gotten so far," Roxanne Garcia said.

Pictured: This image from Chopper 6 showed Philadelphia International Airport during a nationwide ground stop on Nov. 13, 2026.1 hour agoBaby buried alive for 24 hours released from the hospital; father charged "This is my third flight. I'm trying to get to my friend's birthday. I was going to go to Ontario because he's in California. Too many delays and whatnot," Ivan said.

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While some passengers were arriving for previously scheduled Saturday flights, others were dealing with delays that began before the ground stop was announced.

"We were on the plane after a delay of three or four hours. We were ready to take off, on the runway. Usually you go down the runway and take off. We went down the runway and turned right.

I've never had that happen before," James Fisk said with a chuckle. Fisk said he spent enough time waiting on the runway to watch an entire movie before the nationwide ground stop was issued.

"When we got back to the terminal, I said, I'm not flying on Friday the 13th anymore! That's it!

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' I already checked the next one is August, and I'm not going anywhere! " Fisk said. 'Felt like a movie': PHL travelers forced to pivot after nationwide ground stop