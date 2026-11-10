Philadelphia Inquirer Holiday Gift Guide Features 60 Local Ideas

Explore the Philadelphia Inquirer's curated holiday gift guide featuring over 60 unique presents from local artisans, shops, and makers across Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Inquirer has released its comprehensive holiday gift guide for the current season, presenting more than 60 distinct recommendations for residents and visitors seeking authentic local presents. The publication asked its staff members to identify items that capture the unique character of the city, ranging from culinary treats designed by acclaimed chefs to nostalgic memorabilia and practical hobby kits.

Culinary and Artisan Gift Options

Among the selections are edible gifts such as chocolates crafted by some of the city's top chefs, offering a high-quality way to share local culinary talent. The guide also highlights unique items like a giant bow tie pasta purse, which blends humor with fashion, and opportunities for recipients to learn how to make empanadas from experts who specialize in the cuisine. These food-related gifts are designed for those who appreciate the city's diverse dining scene and its reputation for excellent neighborhood eateries.

Also read Craig LaBan’s ultimate gluten-free dining guide to Philadelphia and the suburbs

Sports and Nostalgia Merchandise

For the dedicated sports fan, the list includes extensive Eagles gear, catering to the community's passion for the Philadelphia Eagles. The guide acknowledges that for many residents, their mood is directly tied to how the team performed on Sunday, making team colors and apparel a safe yet enthusiastic choice. Additionally, the guide features pieces of SEPTA history, such as vintage tokens and references to paper TransPasses, appealing to those with a deep connection to the city's transit heritage and infrastructure.

Supporting Independent Neighborhood Businesses

A central theme of this year's guide is the emphasis on supporting independent shops, artists, makers, and neighborhood businesses. By choosing these gifts, shoppers can show appreciation for the individuals who keep the city's storefronts interesting and vibrant. The recommendations include neighborhood artwork, locally made candles, and other handcrafted items that reflect the distinct aesthetic and culture of various Philadelphia districts.

Advertisement

Practical Hobbies and Home Goods

The guide also addresses those who prefer practical or hobby-based gifts, suggesting items that help recipients learn new skills or enhance their living spaces. Options include a baseball cap that humorously notes a recipient was dumped in Philadelphia, adding a touch of local wit to their wardrobe. For those who prefer staying indoors, especially during cold or snowy weather, the list includes comfortable blankets, candles, and books, recognizing the appeal of a quiet day at home in the city.

Tailoring Gifts to Philly Personalities

To help shoppers narrow down the extensive list, the Philadelphia Inquirer offers an interactive quiz designed to identify the specific type of Philadelphian the recipient might be. The quiz asks questions about the person's loyalty to sports teams, their knowledge of local restaurants, and their tolerance for city traffic or weather. This approach ensures that the gift matches the recipient's interests, whether they are a food expert, a sports devotee, or a lover of local history and culture.