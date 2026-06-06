Philadelphia heat wave prompts health warnings, outdoor adjustments

Philadelphia hit 92 degrees Friday, marking the second straight day in the 90s, with the hot weather expected to continue through the weekend.

Saturday, June 6, 2026 3:39AMA stretch of 90-degree temperatures has brought a heat wave to Philadelphia, prompting health warnings as residents continue to spend time outdoors during the early summer conditions.

A heat wave in the region is defined as three or more consecutive days of temperatures reaching 90 degrees or higher. Philadelphia hit 92 degrees Friday, marking the second straight day in the 90s, with the hot weather expected to continue through the weekend.

"I'm about to stay out here until it goes dark," said Vernisha Carter of North Philadelphia. "I got in the water myself today. Usually I don't get in the water, but today I did," she said. Across the city, many residents continued to head outdoors, visiting basketball courts, dog parks, and trails.

However, health officials are urging caution, particularly for vulnerable groups. The Philadelphia Department of Public Health issued a Code Orange air quality alert for Friday and Saturday, indicating elevated ozone levels that can make breathing more difficult for some individuals.

"We ask those folks to limit your time outside," said Deputy Commissioner James Garrow. "This is not a stay inside at all costs, this is just be aware. It might be more difficult for some folks to breathe these days," Garrow said. The School District of Philadelphia shifted 52 public school buildings to virtual learning on Friday due to a lack of air conditioning.

Officials say staying hydrated and seeking air-conditioned spaces are among the most effective ways to avoid heat-related illness. Jeremy Sirner and Sara Rothman spent the day in Philadelphia before heading home to Denver, Colorado. The pair had plans to attend a Phillies game on Friday night.

However, during the day, they visited indoor attractions, including the Liberty Bell and Reading Terminal Market, to stay cool. With no immediate relief expected, officials are encouraging residents to remain vigilant and monitor conditions online at"Knowledge is power. This is how you can help take control of your health and make sure that your going outside is safe and you're able to manage it," Garrow said.

While humidity remained relatively low on Friday, making the heat more tolerable, forecasters say it is expected to rise heading into the weekend.





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