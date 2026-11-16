Complete guide to road closures for the Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon. Key details on I-676 and Parkway shutdowns from November 20-22.

All registered events for the upcoming dietz & watson philadelphia half marathon are sold out, marking a significant milestone for the city's premier running event. The Rothman Orthopaedics 8K and the Philadelphia Kids Run have also reached full capacity, drawing thousands of participants to Center City. This massive turnout has prompted city officials to issue comprehensive traffic and safety advisories for residents and commuters.

Road Closures and Highway Shutdowns

The benjamin franklin parkway will be closed to all vehicular traffic from Friday, November 20, through Sunday, November 22. The full 13.1-mile route for the Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon will be closed on Saturday, November 21. Drivers are strongly urged to use alternative routes to avoid areas along the racecourse and to plan for extra travel time as significant traffic delays are expected. City officials have also requested that drivers refrain from double parking, noting that such behavior creates congestion, limits traffic flow, and is illegal.

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Interstate and Major Artery Disruptions

Several major highways and ramps will face closures for event security preparation. The I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound) will be closed on Saturday, November 21, and Sunday, November 22, at 4:00 a.m. Ramps at 15th and Broad Streets may also close if needed. Eastbound I-76 at Spring Garden Street will close at 4:00 a.m., with no traffic permitted into Center City, although local traffic accessing the Art Museum and the Art Museum garage is allowed. Eastbound Winter Street at 23rd Street will close at 2:00 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Westbound I-76 at Girard Avenue (Exit #342) will be closed beginning at 6:00 a.m. on both days.

Extended Street and Parking Restrictions

Martin Luther King Drive between Eakins Oval and Sweetbriar Drive will be closed daily from Monday, November 16, through Friday, November 20, between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. The inner and outer drive lanes of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed between 20th Street and Eakins Oval at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, November 20. To enhance security, Philadelphia Police Department (PPD) will strictly enforce No Parking regulations. All vehicles on the race route will be relocated beginning at 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 21. Prior to Saturday, No Parking signs will be posted in the Parkway area and along the racecourse.

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Specific Street Closures and Detours

On Saturday, the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed to vehicular traffic between Eakins Oval and 18th Street until approximately 11:30 a.m. Several streets will remain closed all day on Saturday, November 21, through approximately 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 22. These include Kelly Drive inbound at 25th Street, Spring Garden Street between the Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue, and 23rd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to the Parkway. Other closures include 17th Street from Arch to Vine Street, 19th Street from Arch to Callowhill Street, and 21st Street from Arch to Spring Garden Street.

Ongoing Access and Reopening Schedule

Local access will be maintained for residents and businesses at traffic control points managed by the Philadelphia Police Department. Access to the Philadelphia Museum of Art during event hours will be maintained via Spring Garden Street to Anne D' Harnoncourt Drive. Motorists and pedestrians can expect delays when trying to cross roads or streets along the racecourse. Police will allow traffic through intersections when possible, depending on the flow of race participants. All streets, with the exception of Eakins Oval and Benjamin Franklin Parkway, are scheduled to be reopened no later than 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.