Philadelphia Eagles to Celebrate Super Bowl Victory with Grand Championship Parade

The Philadelphia Eagles are hosting a championship parade on February 14th to celebrate their Super Bowl 2025 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs. The parade will begin at Lincoln Financial Field and conclude at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up for a city-wide celebration after their triumphant Super Bowl victory against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles secured their second Super Bowl win since 2018, defeating the Chiefs with a resounding score of 40-22 during the game held in New Orleans on February 9th. Quarterback Jalen Hurts was awarded the Super Bowl 2025 MVP title, adding to the team's already stellar performance.

Now, the Eagles are ready to bring the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy home and share the joy with their loyal fans. The championship parade, scheduled for February 14th, is set to be a spectacle of festivities, culminating in a formal program at the iconic Philadelphia Museum of Art. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. ET near Lincoln Financial Field, the Eagles' home stadium, and make its way north along Broad Street, Philadelphia's longest straight avenue, before reaching the museum.In anticipation of the parade, the city is bracing for a surge in revelry. The School District of Philadelphia, acknowledging the importance of the event for the community, announced that all district schools and offices will be closed on February 14th. SEPTA, the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, has issued alerts regarding road closures, bus detours, and station closures to accommodate the anticipated crowds. Real-time updates on these disruptions will be provided on the SEPTA website, as their app will not display alternate routes. The city is eager to celebrate this momentous victory with the Eagles and their devoted fans





