Philadelphia Cycling Classic pep rally marks 100-day countdown to race return

The Philadelphia Cycling Classic first launched in 1985 and has operated under several different names over the years. Organizers said the mission of the race has remained unchanged.

Music played, beers were on tap and bicycles rolled in as a pep rally along the Schuylkill River marked 100 days until the return of the Thursday's event gave attendees a preview of what organizers say people can expect on Aug. 30, when the professional cycling race returns to Philadelphia streets for the first time in a decade.

"It's so nice to come back, I just didn't think it would ever happen," said Jeff Braff of the Bicyclist Club of Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Cycling Classic first launched in 1985 and has operated under several different names over the years. Organizers said the mission of the race has remained unchanged.

"Our goal is to get back to our roots and how it was before to get hundreds of thousands of people out around the course," said Carlos Rogers, co-founder of the Philadelphia Cycling Classic. Former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter, who was integral in bringing the event back, said the race has long been an important event for the city.

"It's really about the cyclist and the joy that the Philadelphia Cycling Classic brings to Philadelphia, it's Philadelphia's race," Nutter said. "It's a great vitalization for the cycling community," McGrane said. On Aug. 30, riders will travel from the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, up Kelly Drive, through Fairmount Park, and into Manayunk, including the well-known Manayunk Wall climb.

"It's a real challenge the first time. I stripped my gears, it was so steep and I wasn't ready for it," Braff said. Wednesday's pep rally was held in partnership with Parks on Tap and began with a celebratory ride along the Schuylkill River.

"The whole idea of the partnerships is to bring everyone together, and this is really the culmination of that this is really a grassroots effort," said Eric Robbins, co-founder of the Philadelphia Cycling Classic. A two-day fan fest is planned for the weekend of the classic and will feature vendors, food and music.1 dead after boat crashes into channel marker in New Jersey's Barnegat Bay on Memorial Day





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