Philadelphia Counterprotests Planned Jewish Business Boycott Ahead of Kristallnacht Anniversary

JewBelong and Philadelphia officials oppose a planned bicycle boycott by Philly Bike On Your Left targeting six Jewish-owned restaurants, sparking a significant counterprotest.

Hundreds of individuals gathered in Philadelphia on Sunday to counterprotest a planned business boycott organized by the group Philly Bike On Your Left. This demonstration occurred just one day before the 88th anniversary of Kristallnacht, the 1938 Nazi attacks on Jewish communities. The event highlights a deepening local conflict regarding the targeting of six Jewish-owned restaurants under the guise of political activism.

JewBelong Targets Six Restaurants With Billboards

JewBelong, a nonprofit Jewish advocacy organization, has installed 14 billboards across Philadelphia urging residents to boycott the boycott ride. The billboards display the message: Running over Jewish businesses isn't a peace plan. This initiative directly responds to a demonstration organized by Philly Bike On Your Left, an anti-fascist, anti-Zionist social cycling collective. The group plans to gather in Rittenhouse Square at 11:30 a.m. Sunday before beginning its ride at noon. Their original flyer names Mac Mart, K'Far Café, Huda, Goldie, Schlesinger's, and Dizengoff as targets. The flyer declares that these Zionist establishments must go due to the owners' alleged support for Israel.

Also read Advocacy groups voice concerns over a planned protest targeting Jewish-owned businesses

Archie Gottesman Condemns Boycott As Antisemitic

Archie Gottesman, co-founder of JewBelong, stated that the organization placed the billboards because the planned boycott demands a public response. He criticized the organizers for needing a dictionary to understand the definition of the word boycott. Gottesman argued that while individuals have the right not to visit a restaurant, the event aims to harm Jews. He asserted that calling it activism against Israel does not make it any less antisemitic. He asked Philadelphians, especially those who are not Jewish, to prove the city is a place of brotherly love. He emphasized that Jewish businesses and businesses owned by any minority belong in the city. The dispute has spread across Philadelphia as supporters prepare their own response.

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Philly Bike On Your Left Claims First Amendment Rights

Philly Bike On Your Left has continued to defend the protest as criticism of Israel rather than Jewish people. In a statement published early Saturday, the organization described itself as a non-violent social cycling group. It stated that it stands firmly against racism and oppression of all forms, including fascism, antisemitism, Islamophobia, and colonialism. The group clarified that the reason for the boycott is the businesses' support for Israel. Organizers have not publicly provided a consistent set of criteria or business-specific evidence for all six targets. Three of the restaurants belong to CookNSolo, whose owners have publicly supported and raised money for Israeli causes. The owner of Huda, Yehuda Sichel, has also said he supports Israel. No comparable evidence has been presented publicly concerning Mac Mart. Co-owner Marti Lieberman told The New York Post that her business has no connection to Israel. She said protesters assumed she supports Israel because she wears a Star of David necklace. A separate Instagram update emphasized that the ride would be nonviolent and described the event as an exercise of First Amendment rights.

Police Ensure Public Safety During November 8th Rally

The Philadelphia Police Department told Newsweek that it is aware of the planned November 8th rally. The department added that while it cannot discuss specific operational or deployment details, it prioritizes the safety of everyone involved and the general public. It stated that it will continue to take appropriate measures to maintain public safety. Newsweek reached out to the Philadelphia Police Department on Sunday by email for information on reports of arrests and injuries at the protest. The demonstration has been condemned by Pennsylvania and Philadelphia officials. Targeted restaurants and neighboring businesses are encouraging customers to show their support. Images and videos shared to social media showed an outpouring of support for the targeted businesses. Lines stretched down the street for many of them. Other footage showed crowds confronting the Bike on Your Left participants. The group advised cyclists to wear helmets and watch for road hazards. It also advised participants to direct reporters to organizers if approached by media. The group has rejected criticism surrounding the timing of the event. It previously argued that invoking Kristallnacht is being used to distract from events in Gaza and the West Bank.