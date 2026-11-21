Philadelphia City Council scrutinizes DHS Commissioner Kimberly Ali and foster care protocols after 10-year-old Malayshia Allford died in Caprice Williams' custody, revealing gaps in abuse record access.

Philadelphia City Council has launched a rigorous examination of the municipal child welfare system following the tragic death of 10-year-old Malayshia Allford. Lawmakers convened to question Department of Human Services Commissioner Kimberly Ali regarding the oversight failures that allowed the child to remain in the care of foster mother Caprice Williams.

Details of Foster Care Oversight Failure

Commissioner Ali testified that the city agency lacked access to a state registry which would have disclosed prior abuse allegations against Williams. The Department of Human Services emphasized that abuse investigations are typically conducted by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, not the local city agency.

Also read City Council may try to overhaul Philadelphia’s foster care system

Despite these claims, Council members pressed Ali on why the agency permitted Williams to foster children despite a history of serious accusations. The discussion highlighted a critical gap in the vetting process that may have contributed to the preventable tragedy involving Allford.

Background of Alleged Abuser Caprice Williams

Williams previously faced allegations of abuse involving a different foster child in 2021. Testimony revealed that a 4-year-old child was hospitalized with bleeding on the brain during that incident. These prior events became a central focus for lawmakers seeking accountability for the current system.

Advertisement

Williams appealed the abuse findings to the State Bureau of Hearings and Appeals. An administrative court ultimately reversed the findings and ordered the record expunged. Commissioner Ali noted that the state Department of Human Services argued the case, leading to the legal clearance that allowed Williams to continue fostering.

Structural Flaws in City Privatization Model

Philadelphia privatized child welfare services in 2013, creating a split system where Family Foster Care Agencies handle hiring and training. Community Umbrella Agencies, or CUAs, are responsible for monitoring the care of children placed in these foster homes. This structural separation has drawn significant scrutiny in the wake of the Allford case.

Neither PA Mentor, the foster care agency, nor Catholic Community Services, the CUA involved, attended the hearing. PA Mentor released a statement indicating it could not comment but is cooperating with law enforcement. Catholic Community Services also declined to provide comment regarding their specific oversight responsibilities.

State Officials Challenge Agency Claims

Philadelphia DHS Commissioner Kimberly Ali maintained that the city agency should have access to the Resource Family Registry to conduct more thorough reviews. She argued that such access would improve the vetting of potential foster or kinship parents and prevent similar tragedies.

Advertisement

However, Pennsylvania Department of Human Services spokesperson Brandon Cwalina disputed this assertion. Cwalina stated that the Commonwealth's Child Protective Services Law grants County Children and Youth Agencies access to the Resource Family Registry. He clarified that access is limited to information about families an agency has approved, disapproved, or closed.

Other Community Umbrella Agencies attending the hearing emphasized their limited role in the hiring process. Christopher Waiters of NET Community Care explained that they visit foster homes at least once per month to assess safety and child integration. He clarified that these agencies do not hire, train, or certify foster parents, as those duties belong to the foster care agencies.