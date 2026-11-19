Philadelphia City Council rejects the seven-year trash contract with Reworld due to health concerns, shifting waste disposal to landfills while banning incineration ties.

The Philadelphia City Council Committee on the Environment has voted unanimously to reject the renewal of a seven-year waste management agreement with Reworld, effectively ending the city's practice of sending trash to the facility in Chester. This decisive 6-0 vote, cast on Wednesday, signals a major shift in municipal waste strategy and removes the largest incinerator in the United States from Philadelphia's disposal chain.

Committee Blocks Incineration Contract

The committee's rejection targets a proposal by Mayor Cherelle Parker's administration to continue burning approximately 30 percent of the city's waste at the Reworld Delaware Valley plant for seven additional years. By voting against the contract, the committee amended the proposed ordinance to explicitly exclude Reworld from future waste disposal agreements. This legislative move ensures that trash collection operations will continue without interruption, but the material will now be routed to landfills rather than incinerators. The committee also moved forward landfill contracts with Waste Management and Republic Services for full council consideration, providing a viable alternative to the contested incineration deal.

Also read Former Reworld employee allowed to testify as City Council plans to vote on new trash contract

Health Data and Safety Violations

A primary driver behind the rejection was the failure of Reworld to provide sufficient scientific evidence regarding the health impacts of incineration on surrounding communities. Dr. Nina Ahmad, Chair of the Council's Public Health and Human Services Committee, emphasized that she could not support the contract without concrete data on respiratory function and environmental exposure. Despite requests made in 2025 for such evidence, the company has not produced the necessary findings. Furthermore, the decision is influenced by a history of regulatory issues, including hundreds of violations and nearly $1 million in fines accumulated by Reworld over two decades. Testimony from former employee Eric Bazis highlighted safety concerns, alleging that aging equipment and opacity monitors sometimes provided false measurements, raising questions about the facility's operational integrity.

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Environmental Justice Advocacy

The vote reflects strong support from environmental justice groups and local officials who argue that the status quo is unacceptable for public health. Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, Chair of the Committee on the Environment, stated that the city must not allow its residents to suffer from air pollution caused by its own waste. Advocacy organizations, including One Pennsylvania, the Energy Justice Network, 215 People's Alliance, and Reclaim Philadelphia, have pushed for the adoption of the Stop Trashing Our Air Act. Chester Health Commissioner Dr. Kristin Motley also voiced opposition, noting that the incinerator is a major contributor to pollution inherent in its operations. A Delaware County-commissioned life cycle assessment further supported these concerns, finding that burning trash and disposing of the resulting ash is 23 times more damaging to health than direct landfill disposal.

Future Waste Management Strategy

While the Parker administration argued that incineration is safe only when continuous, high-performance control systems operate without interruption, their own analysis concluded that the Reworld facility does not meet these rigorous standards. Consequently, the city will proceed with landfill contracts for the interim, allowing waste disposal to continue while long-term solutions are evaluated. The council's decision marks a significant pivot away from industrial incineration in favor of landfill-based disposal, addressing longstanding concerns about environmental equity and public health in Chester and neighboring communities. This outcome aligns with a broader trend of municipalities reevaluating their waste management practices to prioritize cleaner air and safer living conditions for residents.