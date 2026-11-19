Philadelphia Corporation for Aging offers a variety of programs to seniors around the city to help them stay connected in their communities and be supported in their homes.

In this week's Art of Aging, we meet a married couple who've say they're thankful for PCA's services, not only this time of year, but all year round.

Willie and Gail Rose have been married for 27 years. They wed on October 2, 1999.

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"We lived in the same neighborhood," says Gail Rose. In the early 2000s, they faced a health scare. Willie had two mini strokes, requiring hospitalization. He went to rehab, but Gail wanted to continue caring for him at home.

They joined Philadelphia Corporation for Aging's Caregiver Support Program.

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"The purpose of it is to assure that the caregiver is supported in their role as a caregiver," says Amy McVeigh, supervisor of PCA's Caregiver Support Program. "I have to cook," says Gail Rose. "I make sure he has his meals. ""I have MS, but it's dormant right now," she says.

"They're both older adults, so Mrs. Rose is able to use our program for respite services," says McVeigh. "For someone to come into the home to help her out with her husband's care. "3 hours agoMcVeigh says it usually takes about a week for someone from PCA to come out and do an assessment to get people set up for services, which includes getting assigned a care manager. "Take a lot of weight off my shoulder," says Willie Rose.

"And plus, they care. " The program is part of PCA's mission to help maintain the dignity of older Philadelphians and individuals with disabilities and improve their quality of life. McVeigh says part of that is helping to support older adults as they age in place, so they can stay in their homes and their communities longer.

"I love him," says Gail Rose. "I came through it pretty good," says Willie Rose. "She been through it all with me and, you know, I wouldn't trade that for a million dollars. "For the Caregiver Support Program, care recipients must reside in Philadelphia and individuals 60 years of age or older must require assistance with at least one activity of daily living to be eligible for the program.

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Again, you can call PCA's Helpline at 215-765-9040 to join and you can find more information and details on the program at