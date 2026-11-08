Philadelphia community demands justice, changes after 10-year-old foster child's murder

Concerned residents marched across Philadelphia on Saturday morning, demanding justice for 10-year-old Malayshia Allford and other foster children as questions remain about how Allford's foster mother was able to foster children following previous abuse...

PHILADELPHIA -- Concerned residents marched across Philadelphia on Saturday morning, demanding justice for 10-year-old Malayshia Allford and other foster children as questions remain about how Allford's foster mother was able to foster children following previous abuse allegations.

The demonstrators marched to the city's Department of Human Services and the School District of Philadelphia headquarters.

Also read Philadelphia's foster care oversight questioned after death of Malayshia Allford

"Our kids need us. Our kids the future," organizer Hmbl Zay said.

"We gotta get these people in place that's working with the kids that love the kids. Not doing it for a check.

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" The protest came two days after Allford was found dead in a trunk in New Jersey. Her foster mother, 34-year-old Carprice Williams, was charged with her murder.

"It's a real problem that we are still having kids who are dying at the hands of people who are supposed to be loving and caring for them," said Leslie Slingsby, CEO of Mission Kids Child Advocacy Center which is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping victims of child abuse. According to the criminal complaint, Williams verbally and physically abused Allford before she was killed.

Juvenile witnesses said Allford was denied food and water, forced to walk up and down stairs while wearing a weighted vest and struck with a phone cord. The complaint also alleges Williams tried to cover up the crime by texting Allford after her death and asking for her location. Williams then allegedly responded from Allford's phone stating she was with her family and did not want to be adopted.

Foster mother charged in 10-year-old's death previously faced abuse allegations, attorney says "I think these cases are really important to examine because there are important lessons for us to learn and make sure we're changing the system," Slingsby said. Questions also surround the child welfare agencies that certify foster homes and the community umbrella agencies that oversee children.

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Attorney Nadeem Bezar, a partner at Kline & Specter, is looking into the circumstances after he said Williams severely abused a 4-year-old girl who was previously in her care.

"How does it happen? It's not supposed to. Plain and simple. With what was reported by the prior certifying agency as the reason for closing the home.

This is never supposed to happen again," Bezar said. Family and friends are expected to gather Sunday to honor Allford at an event called May May Day. The gathering is scheduled from 2 to 5 p.m. at Morris Park in OverbrookArmed suspect shot during confrontation with police in CVS store