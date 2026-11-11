Philadelphia Coffee Shop Thank You Thank You to Close Jewelers Row Storefront, Move to Washington Ave

Philadelphia coffee‑shop Thank You Thank You will close its 700 Sansom Street location on Dec. 23 and open a larger space at 2401 Washington Ave in early January. The move follows a sale of the current building and new development plans.

Philadelphia coffee‑shop Thank You Thank You will close its 700 Sansom Street storefront on Dec. 23 and open a larger location at 2401 Washington Ave in early January. The change follows the sale of the current building and new development plans on the adjacent lot.

Moving to a Bigger Campus

Cody McGregor, owner of Thank You Thank You, has signed a lease for a 2,100‑square‑foot space at 2401 Washington Ave, a newly constructed four‑story building near Graduate Hospital. The new venue is roughly eight times larger than the current 300‑square‑foot shop. McGregor said the increased size will let the café offer a wider range of drinks and a larger selection of rare international beans.

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"We're going to do everything that we've always wanted to do but that we didn't have the space for," McGregor said. He hopes the new venue will allow the shop to step away from a quick "conveyor belt" focus and instead explore creative, cocktail‑style espresso drinks.

Why the Jewelers Row Location is Closing

The decision to close the Sansom Street shop was prompted by a pending construction project on the adjacent vacant lot. The property, owned by Philadelphia developer Pearl Properties, will become a 99‑unit, 35‑story apartment tower. McGregor's landlord informed him of the sale in late September, and he concluded that continuing business through the construction would be untenable.

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McGregor had previously owned a second location at 700 Sansom Street, which he sold to Pearl Properties. The sale included other historic buildings on the 100 block of Seventh Street.

Implications for Coffee Lovers

Thank You Thank You's loyal customers in the Graduate Hospital area will soon have access to a broader menu, including new signature drinks and a curated "wine‑cellar" archive of frozen beans from roasters such as Tim Wendelboe, Drop, Koppi and Heart. The larger space also gives McGregor the opportunity to host community tasting events, producer spotlights and brewing workshops.

McGregor's espresso method uses a higher water ratio and different pressure than traditional Italian espresso, producing a brighter, clearer flavor profile. The new shop will also feature an appointment‑only coffee bar for slow‑pour, personalized experiences inspired by Nashville's Now and Then café.

What Happens Next

Thank You Thank You will officially close on Dec. 23. The new Washington Ave location is expected to open in early January after a year‑long construction and staff‑training period that included McGregor's daughter's birth and his work at ReAnimator Coffee. Customers following the café can expect the enlarged space to open on schedule and offer expanded services and products. The shift marks a significant growth step for the shop and a new chapter for coffee enthusiasts in Philadelphia.