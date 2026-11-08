Philadelphia children preserve memories in Smith Memorial Playground time capsule

Hundreds of Philadelphia children are leaving a piece of their childhood behind for future generations through a historic time capsule at Smith Memorial Playground and Playhouse.

Hundreds of Philadelphia children are leaving a piece of their childhood behind for future generations through a historic time capsule at Smith Memorial Playground and Playhouse.

From colorful drawings to handwritten letters, children shared what life is like growing up in 2026 as part of "Hear Us! The Children's Time Capsule.

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" The collection of memories will be preserved for 50 years, with the capsule set to be opened in 2076. "We are over 125 years old, and over that time period the story of Smith has tracked the story of the people that live in Philadelphia," said Frances Hoover, executive director of Smith Memorial Playground and Playhouse. The initiative coincides with America's 250th anniversary, giving children an opportunity to document their experiences, interests and hopes for the future.

"50 years from now I hope that Smith Playground stays open so my kids can see where my mom and grandmom and I played at," said Everett Williams of Philadelphia. Families gathered at the playground for a celebration featuring live music, arts and crafts and activities highlighting the historic milestone. Hoover said many of the children's submissions offered a glimpse into the trends and entertainment shaping childhood today.

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"Some of the things that were really popular today were cited over and over again. Kids love Roblox. Kids watch SpongeBob all the time. A lot of kids wanted to talk about 67," Hoover said.

As part of the celebration, 100 limited-edition 2026 Smith Memorial Playground commemorative coins were distributed. Attendees also signed an official commemorative scroll that will be placed inside the time capsule. WDAS radio personality Patty Jackson reflected on the importance of preserving memories and celebrating Philadelphia's history.

"We must always remember where we're from, where we came from. The great thing in the city of Philadelphia is just being here with our families. Memories never die," Jackson said. For children like Williams, the time capsule also raises questions about how everyday activities might change over the next five decades.

Children and families still have an opportunity to contribute to the historic collection. Letters, artwork and recordings can be submitted through November 30th.