Philadelphia Boycott of Jewish-Owned Restaurants Sparks Clashes and Long Lines

A Philadelphia bike club's boycott of Jewish-owned restaurants led to three arrests and long customer lines as rival crowds clashed on Sunday.

A bike riding club called Philly Bike on Your Left organized a boycott of Jewish-owned businesses in Philadelphia on Sunday, a move that drew intense backlash from counterprotesters. The group, which describes itself as an 'anti-fascist, anti-Zionist social cycling collective,' aimed to target several Jewish-owned restaurants in the city in opposition to Israel. Police officers from the Philadelphia Police Department formed a line to keep the rival groups apart as tensions rose before the ride had even started.

The Philadelphia Police Department said three people were arrested on Sunday. According to a department spokesperson, approximately 300 pro-Palestinian protesters clashed with roughly 200 pro-Israeli counterprotesters during the day.

Also read Bicycle 'boycott ride' targeting Jewish-owned businesses in Philadelphia draws hundreds of counterprotesters

Arrests and Clashes at the Philadelphia Protest

Three people were arrested during the protest, according to a Philadelphia Police Department spokesperson. A woman was charged with assault, a man was charged with disorderly conduct, and a 17-year-old was charged with assault on police.

The spokesperson described the crowds as roughly 300 pro-Palestinian protesters facing about 200 pro-Israeli counterprotesters. Police worked to keep the two sides separated as the confrontation built throughout the day.

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Philly Bike on Your Left called on supporters to gather in Rittenhouse Square when advertising the boycott. In its messaging, the group labeled the targeted businesses as 'Zionist establishments.'

Who Owns the Targeted Restaurants

At least some of the targeted businesses are owned by the Philadelphia restaurant group CookNSolo, whose reported Israeli co-owners have publicly supported and fundraised for Israel. The targeted restaurants named in reports include Mac Mart, K'Far Cafe, Huda, Goldie, Schlesinger's, and Dizengoff.

The account Boycott CookNSolo posted on Instagram this weekend, saying it stood with the organizers of the Boycott Ride, described as a small group of bicyclists against genocide. The post said the riders had been doxxed and villainized by social media Zionists and self-serving politicians.

The Philly Bike on Your Left statement, posted on Instagram, said the group stood firmly against racism and oppression in all forms, including fascism, antisemitism, Islamophobia, and colonialism. It also said some business owners in the community had raised funds for the Israeli military, hosted Israeli soldiers, been praised by Benjamin Netanyahu, or expressed support for Israel. The group concluded that how people spend their money reflects their values.

Community Response and Reported Impact on Businesses

The boycott did not achieve its aim, according to reports, as long lines of customers formed outside the targeted restaurants. The Anti-Defamation League encouraged people to show up in droves in support of the restaurants.

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The Anti-Defamation League said the protest was an attempt to intimidate a Jewish community that has faced generations of violence, exclusion, and antisemitism. The organization described it as the latest in a string of incidents that hold Jewish businesses responsible for events in the Middle East, adding that the action was antisemitic, plain and simple, but that it refused to let hate win.

Michael Balaban, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, told CNN affiliate WPVI that the businesses were targeted strictly for being Jewish-owned. Balaban said the community wanted to meet such attacks with far more people, and urged protesters not to target the city's Jewish residents.

The protest took place the day before the 88th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as the Night of Broken Glass. The Philly Bike on Your Left group responded that Kristallnacht was a Nazi-organized riot in which synagogues were burned, Jewish-owned businesses and homes were vandalized, and Jews were assaulted, killed, and imprisoned in concentration camps in Nazi Germany.

Shapiro said hate and antisemitism have no place in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, adding that the state would not tolerate such intimidation of its residents.