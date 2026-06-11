Philadelphia Bars Struggle with Permit Process for World Cup Extended Hours

Many Philadelphia establishments are facing significant delays in securing PLCB permits to stay open until 4 a.m. during the World Cup due to strict regulations and a mandatory 30-day waiting period.

Philadelphia is currently gearing up for the massive influx of international visitors expected during the World Cup , and as part of this urban preparation, a new bill has been signed to allow specific establishments to extend their operating hours until 4 a.m. from June 11 to July 19.

The primary objective of this legislative change is to ensure that the city can cater to global tourists who wish to watch late-night matches, thereby boosting local revenue, increasing tourism spending, and enhancing the overall visitor experience. However, the actual implementation of this policy has proven to be a significant bureaucratic challenge for many local business owners who were eager to capitalize on the event.

As of the most recent reports, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, commonly referred to as the PLCB, has only granted approval to 17 of the 65 businesses that applied for these extended hours. A significant portion of the remaining applications are still listed as being in review, while several other applications have been outright cancelled due to ineligibility, leaving many owners in a state of uncertainty.

The path to securing a late-night permit is neither simple nor inexpensive for the hospitality industry. To qualify for the extension, establishments—including hotels, breweries, and distilleries that hold valid liquor licenses within the Philadelphia city limits—must navigate a two-tiered payment and application system.

First, they are required to pay 250 dollars to the City of Philadelphia Department of Commerce. Following the completion of that step, they must apply for a separate 500 dollar permit from the PLCB. The approval process is notably stringent; any business with pending licensing disputes, outstanding inspection failures, or fiscal objections associated with their operations is automatically disqualified from the process.

Furthermore, the city retains the authority to protest any application filed with the PLCB or request the revocation of a permit at any given time. One of the most contentious aspects of the process is the legally mandated 30-day hold. This regulation strips the PLCB of any discretion to issue permits within 30 days of an application's receipt.

Consequently, any bar that applied after May 11 is legally unable to benefit from the extended hours for the entire duration of the tournament. For instance, an application filed on June 4 would not be approved until July 4, leaving the business to miss nearly a month of potential late-night revenue. This regulatory bottleneck has caused considerable anxiety and frustration among Philadelphia's hospitality sector.

Alfonzo Luna, a bar owner who submitted his application early in May, expressed deep frustration over the timing of his approval, which only arrived on a Thursday morning. Luna noted that the uncertainty placed a heavy burden on his ability to plan marketing campaigns and adjust operational staffing, as waiting for official word essentially put his World Cup festivities on hold.

In contrast, other owners have taken a more flexible or indifferent approach to the delay. Mike Anderson, the Director of Operations for Cavanaughs Rittenhouse, mentioned that while the delay is annoying, his establishment only planned to use the 4 a.m. privilege selectively based on the vibe and atmosphere of the night. He admitted that the primary motivation for applying was simply the fear of being the only venue left out if the trend became widespread among competitors.

On the other end of the spectrum, Avram Hornik of FCM Hospitality, whose properties including Lucy's and Craft Hall were among the first wave of approvals, praised the efforts of the city and state. Hornik observed that the authorities were essentially building the plane while flying it, acknowledging the inherent difficulty of implementing a brand-new regulatory framework on a very tight deadline.

Despite the friction, the city remains hopeful that the extended hours will provide a vibrant nightlife scene for the global sports event





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