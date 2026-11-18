Allegiant Air moved into PHL as Spirit Airlines shuttered. Now, the low-cost airline is adding another route.

Allegiant Air, a low-cost airline that started operating out of Philadelphia International Airport earlier this year, is adding another route. The Las Vegas-based airline on May 21 will begin offering flights from PHL to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport in Florida.

The route will be offered on Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays,PHL spokesperson Heather Redfern said. Florida is a popular destination among travelers flying out of Philadelphia. American Airlines also offers flights to the Destin airport seasonally in the summer, according to Redfern.

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And, last year, Orlando International Airport, Miami International Airport, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, and Tampa International Airport were among the top 15 destinations for travelers out of Philadelphia based on the number of flights offered, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal.

“PHL is enthusiastic for Allegiant’s continued investment in our market,” said Ryan Marks, PHL’s director of air service development, in a statement shared via email. “This new nonstop service to Destin, Florida, gives our passengers more opportunities to enjoy Florida’s Emerald Coast, and reflects strong demand across Greater Philadelphia for convenient, affordable service. ” The new flight to Florida is one of 16 routes Allegiant’s parent company, Allegiant Travel Company, announced this week across the country.

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Some are being serviced by Sun Country Airlines, which Allegiant Travel Company acquired earlier this year . At the time of the acquisition, the airlines combined had 195 aircrafts and served almost 175 cities. This week, Allegiant Travel Company said the two carriers are expected to continue operating separately through at least 2028.

“These new nonstop routes, combined with our existing scheduled service, give customers more convenient access to the destinations they want to visit most during the busiest travel periods of the year,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s chief commercial officer, in a statement. “Just as importantly, these routes are a first look at how we’ll create more options, access, and value for our customers in the long term.

” Allegiant was launched in 1999, and earlier this year began operating out of PHL , moving in as Spirit Airlines shuttered. The airline operates flights between Philadelphia and Knoxville, Tenn. , area’s McGhee Tyson Airport; Des Moines International Airport in Iowa; Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Mich. ; and St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport in Florida.

Tickets to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport from Philadelphia with Allegiant are already on sale. A basic ticket for a flight departing Philadelphia on Friday, June 4, and returning on Monday, June 7, costs $230.50 including taxes and fees.