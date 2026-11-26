The West Virginia Mountaineers are getting set for a massive opportunity to prove the entire nation wrong, including a chance to stun their own fans with a win

Nov 21, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Cam Cook runs for a touchdown and celebrates with West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver DJ Epps during the first quarter against the Houston Cougars at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The West Virginia Mountaineers are getting set for a massive opportunity to prove the entire nation wrong, including a chance to stun their own fans with a win over No. 2 Utah. WVU has never, in the history of its long and storied program, defeated a Top-2-ranked team. They are 0-15 coming into this one in such games.

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So, is there a chance that we could witness history on Friday night?