Phil Steele Gives WVU 'A Puncher's Chance' in Bout With No. 2 Utah
The West Virginia Mountaineers are getting set for a massive opportunity to prove the entire nation wrong, including a chance to stun their own fans with a win
Nov 21, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Cam Cook runs for a touchdown and celebrates with West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver DJ Epps during the first quarter against the Houston Cougars at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The West Virginia Mountaineers are getting set for a massive opportunity to prove the entire nation wrong, including a chance to stun their own fans with a win over No. 2 Utah. WVU has never, in the history of its long and storied program, defeated a Top-2-ranked team. They are 0-15 coming into this one in such games.
So, is there a chance that we could witness history on Friday night?
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