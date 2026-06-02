Phil Spencer Receives MBE for Charity Work Amid Personal Loss and Professional Milestones

Television presenter Phil Spencer was awarded an MBE by King Charles for his long-standing role as patron of the homelessness charity St Mungo's. The ceremony at Windsor Castle coincided with a period of both personal grief and professional celebration, marking 25 years of his hit show Location, Location, Location.

Phil Spencer , the beloved television presenter renowned for his quarter-century partnership with Kirstie Allsopp on Channel 4's Location, Location, Location, was formally appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by King Charles during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Monday.

The honour specifically recognises his dedicated and impactful patronage of St Mungo's, a leading charity combatting rough sleeping and homelessness across Greater London. For Spencer, 56, the accolade is deeply intertwined with his personal commitment to the cause, which he has championed since becoming a patron in 2010. He has previously characterised the prospect of receiving an MBE as 'one hell of a thing and overwhelming,' emphasising that the charity's mission is 'very close to my heart.

' Spencer's connection to St Mungo's predates his official patronage, originating in his pre-television career during the 1990s. He ran a business finding homes for affluent clients and made a conscious decision to allocate a percentage of every fee earned towards initiatives supporting those at the opposite end of the housing market. This early practical philanthropy laid the groundwork for his later, more public role with the organisation.

St Mungo's provides emergency accommodation, facilitates skills training, and develops innovative housing projects, all aimed at offering a pathway away from homelessness. The ceremony was a poignant milestone for Spencer, occurring against the backdrop of profound personal tragedy. In 2023, his parents, Anne and [father's name], died after the car his mother was driving left the road, tipped over a bridge, and plunged into the Nailbourne River in Littlebourne, Kent.

In the aftermath, Spencer offered a moving tribute, suggesting his parents 'would have held hands under the water and quietly slipped away.

' Their absence was keenly felt on the day of his investiture, a moment of professional achievement shadowed by familial loss. Coinciding with this personal honour, Spencer and his long-term professional partner Kirstie Allsopp recently marked the 25th anniversary of their iconic property show. Their unique dynamic has always fascinated viewers, and they have candidly addressed the nature of their relationship in interviews.

The pair clarified that while they share an unbreakable bond forged through decades of shared professional experience, they do not socialise outside of work. This was thrown into sharp relief when Spencer did not attend Allsopp's wedding to property tycoon Ben Anderson in January 2025. The ceremony at Mayfair's Grosvenor Chapel was so secretive that many guests were unaware it was a wedding until the last minute, explaining his absence.

Allsopp explained in an interview with The Telegraph, 'We don't socialise, because we work so much together,' but Spencer added, 'But we're very, very fond of each other. There's no one else who's been through this experience. I put Kirstie among the most important people in my life.

' They have consistently been pillars of support for one another through life's significant events, with Allsopp revealing Spencer was one of the first people she told about her pregnancy. In summary, Phil Spencer's MBE is a recognition of sustained humanitarian effort, woven together with the threads of his personal history-both its sorrows and its enduring professional partnerships.

The honour from the King celebrates not just a television personality but a man who has translated his platform into tangible support for society's most vulnerable, all while navigating the public eye with a characteristic blend of professionalism and privacy regarding his personal life





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Phil Spencer MBE King Charles St Mungo's Homelessness Charity Kirstie Allsopp Location Location Location Investiture Windsor Castle Patron Charity Work Personal Loss Parents Death Professional Partnership

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Phil Spencer receives MBE from King Charles for charity workPhil Spencer, the TV presenter, has been awarded an MBE by King Charles for his work as a patron of the charity St Mungo's. He received the honour at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. Phil Spencer has been a patron of St Mungo's since 2010 and has been involved with the charity for many years.

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