Illinois' offense is in limbo with some injury updates, but that hasn't taken away everything. Iowa has to shut down these stars on the Illini.

Oct 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Collin Dixon reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Gies Memorial Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectand no changes to the starting lineup, despite the news that starting quarterback Katin Houser's status is in limbo Of course, if Houser can't go on Saturday, that is a big loss for the Illini offensively and changes the play-calling and scheme Iowa could see. What it doesn't change is the fact that Illinois still has some very high-end talent at the skill positions, which demand focus and attention to contain in this game.

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Iowa struggled against Jeremiah Smith, the star wideout from the Ohio State Buckeyes. This is the chance for the Hawkeyes' defense to respond against an elite wide receiver in Collin Dixon, the Fighting Illini's biggest threat offensively in this game. He is a stud, and Iowa has to keep eyes on him. At 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, Dixon has the strength to be a handful for defensive backs.

It's what has paved the way to 72 receptions for 946 yards and 13 scores through 10 games. To stop him, I suspect Iowa gives him safety help for most of this game. If Katin Houser is out against Iowa, life gets a lot harder for Collin Dixon, who would be playing with a third-string quarterback. Nonetheless, that may mean even more targets for the top receiver on Illinois.

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No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. I fully expect Illinois to try to run the ball to maintain some sort of consistent possession and not put an overloaded amount of stuff on the plate of Carson Boyd, the third-string quarterback who could potentially be in line to start.

That puts the ball in Aidan Laughery's hands quite a bit. Illinois' leading rusher with 664 yards, while averaging 5.72 yards per carry, Laughery could get quite the workload against an Iowa defense that is allowing 2.5 yards per carry. To slow him down, I don't expect a drastic change from Iowa, aside from potentially going with three true linebackers. Matthew Bailey is an impressive player who I personally think would fit Iowa's scheme quite well.

As a safety, he is Illinois' leading tackler with 75 tackles this year. At 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, he is NFL-sized, and he plays like it for Illinois. If Iowa gets the ground game working, Bailey is likely to come up and provide reinforcements, which could open the door for Iowa to take shots at Reece Vander Zee or Tony Diaz against man coverage.

Riley Donald, a former NCAA student-athlete, played four years of college football and was a team captain at Augustana College. He has spent nearly five years at USA TODAY Sports covering Iowa football, Iowa men’s basketball, and Iowa women’s basketball, along with a broader coverage focusing primarily on Big Ten football and basketball. Began covering the Dallas Cowboys. Radio guest on several ESPN stations discussing Iowa football, the NFL draft, and more.