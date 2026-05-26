Phil Neville Leaves Portland Timbers After Two-and-a-Half Seasons

Former Manchester United star Phil Neville has left his position as head coach of the Portland Timbers after two-and-a-half seasons. The team is currently struggling near the bottom of the Western Conference.

Former Manchester United star Phil Neville has officially left his position as head coach of MLS side, the Portland Timbers , after two-and-half seasons. Neville's exit comes after the Timbers won just four of their 14 MLS fixtures so far this season, leaving them flailing near the bottom of the Western Conference in 13th.

The former defender finished with a 27-31-24 record at the helm of the Timbers after joining the team ahead of the 2024 season. Following his departure, which was announced two days after Portland's 3-1 loss at home to the San Jose Earthquakes, Neville thanked the Timbers' front office, players and supporters in a statement. He realized that they are in a results business and the results haven't been to the expectation of this football club.

He also thanked the Timbers Army, saying they are the reason he felt inspired to try and bring success to this club. Before he was hired by the Timbers, the Englishman was coach at Inter Miami, where he finished 35-42-13. Neville also coached the England women's national team at the 2019 Women's World Cup. The search for a replacement is underway.

Portland did not immediately name an interim coach because MLS currently is on hiatus for an international break and the men's World Cup starting June 11. Timbers general manager Ned Grabavoy added that they are appreciative of Phil's commitment and efforts during his time with the Portland Timbers. They wish Phil all the best in his next opportunity. Ultimately, they have not seen the progress they needed to, and, most importantly, results have fallen well short of expectations.

In addition to his lengthy playing career in the Premier League with Manchester United and Everton, Neville also appeared in 59 matches for England's national team, playing in three European championships. His firing dealt a double blow to Neville with Salford, the club he and the Class of '92 co-own, lost in the League Two play-off final to Notts County. Neville previously coached the English team before his positions with Miami and the Lionesses





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