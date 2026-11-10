Phil Mickelson's Gulfstream V: Why golf's biggest stars fly privately

Jettly reports that Phil Mickelson, a six-time Major winner with 45 PGA Tour victories, sold his $40M Gulfstream V jet for a subscription flight service, citing stress and cost.

Phil Mickelson of Hyflyers gc on seventeenth tee box during day one of LIV Golf South Africa at The Club at Steyn City on March 19, 2026 in Johannesburg.

- Johan Rynners // Getty Images Phil "Lefty" Mickelson captivated golf fans for three decades with his magician-like short game, ranking eighth on the all-time PGA Tour victories list with 45 wins. The six-time Major winner made history as the oldest major champion in golf history, and is now Beyond gathering titles and winning championships, Lefty is also one of the richest golfers in the world, with an estimated net worth of.

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And like any professional golfer who takes himself seriously, he owns a small sports car collection and a private jet. , an on-demand private jet charter marketplace and membership platform, takes a look at Lefty's Gulfstream V, analyzing its standout features, and provides a deeper understanding of why so many celebrity golfers fly privately.

In true celebrity golf lifestyle fashion, Phil Mickelson had his own private jet, a $40 million Gulfstream V. Unlike other sports celebrities, Lefty was loyal to his first aircraft and kept it for about 20 years. The star golfer is also a licensed pilot. He grew up surrounded by aviation: His father was a former naval aviator and commercial airline pilot.

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So, growing up, young Phil learned to respect and love both planes and golf.is known for ultra-long-range capability , and the jet owned by our golfer was customized with full sleeping berths, two lavish bathrooms , and custom galley spaces for catering. During his peak touring years, the jet was instrumental for Phil's comfort and well-being.

The option to fly privately made it easy to zip between tournament stops and his family home in California. It was a way to maintain family life while also navigating a demanding tournament schedule. After about 20 years of being a private jet owner, Mickelson decided it was time to give it up. So, in 2021,This move is quite unprecedented in celebrity aviation, where stars may change aircraft, but rarely give them up altogether.

When asked about his decision, Lefty explained that owning a jet of this size full-time is stressful and costly. Despite the convenience and comfort of having an aircraft at the ready, full aircraft ownership comes with major operational headaches like crew scheduling, hangar fees, costly repairs, and lengthy maintenance jobs. When you choose fractional ownership or a subscription program, all these problems go away. Travelers get the same level of comfort and flexibility without the headaches of ownership.

In sports travel, it is quite common to fly privately, but when it comes to golf, it's practically a given. That said, not all top golfers own a business aircraft. Besides Tiger Woods, who owns a Gulfstream G550, onlyThe first argument for flying private is convenience.

Then, it's comfort. Having an entire plane at your and your team's disposal is pretty neat. There is room to talk strategy, analyze previous performances, or have a relaxing chat with advisors. There is also room for sleeping comfortably or just resting, which is important for an elite athlete heading to a competition.

Many times, golfing tournaments have tight schedules, which makes it difficult to travel commercially. Sometimes, golfers will compete in Augusta, Georgia, on day one, and by day four, they have to be in Scotland, in St. Andrews. Keeping up with such a schedule while flying commercially would take a toll on any athlete's performance. Golf equipment is notoriously vulnerable to damage in transit, especially on commercial flights.

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While the clubs are engineered to withstand extreme forces when hitting a ball, the long graphite and steel shafts can be damaged by bending, dropping, or lateral pressure. Now imagine such sensitive luggage being loaded in a commercial airplane. The poor golfer won't be able to rest easy until they reach their destination, worrying about nightmare scenarios like damaged or stolen gear. In a private jet, all the bags and equipment are loaded with the utmost care.

Some jets even have storage compartments for golf equipment, and some regional airports may offer ground transportation services for the equipment. Most major golf courses are far removed from major air hubs and the hustle and bustle of big cities. After landing at an international airport, getting there could mean hours of driving or multiple connections. That's not how an elite golfer should be spending their time right before competing in a tournament.

Private jets are more convenient in this case because they can connect with smaller regional airports, closer to remote golf courses. Golf is still a sport steeped in luxury and old-world prestige. Country clubs look straight out of “The Great Gatsby,” and the ultra-rich often turn out to watch elite players . Players who want to stand out must look the part.

In this case, flying private is a powerful default status symbol, even when using a charter operator or a subscription service. It's a way to attract attention and open the door toward networking and high-end sponsorships. Established golfers and up-and-coming stars alike tend to fly privately. It's more convenient, it fits better with tournament schedules, and it makes reaching remote courses effortless.

However, when it comes to full aircraft ownership, most players take a page out of Phil Mickelson's book and opt for a less cumbersome solution.