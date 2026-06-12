Phil Mickelson Removed from Farms Golf Club Following Allegations of Inappropriate Conduct

Golf legend Phil Mickelson has been removed from the Farms Golf Club over allegations of nonconsensual physical contact with a female employee. The club cites a thorough investigation, while Mickelson denies the claims through defamation counsel, citing video evidence.

Phil Mickelson , one of the most decorated golfers in history, has been removed from the Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe, California, following allegations of nonconsensual and inappropriate physical contact with a female employee.

The club released a statement on Thursday confirming that it had conducted a thorough investigation into the incident, which reportedly occurred in December 2024. The statement said that after reviewing the findings, the board unanimously decided to revoke Mickelson's membership, effective immediately. The club declined to provide further details, citing the involvement of legal counsel and the potential for litigation. Mickelson, 54, has been a member of the exclusive private club for over two decades.

Known for his left-handed swing and three Masters titles, he is widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time. However, this is not the first time his off-course behavior has attracted scrutiny. In 2022, he faced criticism for comments about a Saudi Arabian-backed golf league, leading to a temporary hiatus. Earlier this year, he announced he would step away from professional golf to deal with a private family health matter, which his representatives have declined to clarify.

In response to the allegations, Mickelson's attorney, Tom Clare, issued a statement denying the claims. Clare characterized the allegations as false and defamatory, stating that there is a great deal of misinformation circulating. He noted that Mickelson's full attention is devoted to a private family health matter, but he has retained defamation counsel and is determined to hold accountable any publication or individual trafficking in speculation or false rumors.

Clare added that there is video evidence that squarely contradicts the allegations against his client. The existence of this video has not been independently verified, and the club has not commented on it. The incident has sparked a broader conversation about conduct in elite sports clubs. The Farms Golf Club, founded in 1923, is known for its strict membership standards and privacy.

Legal experts suggest that if the video evidence supports Mickelson's version of events, he could have a strong defamation case against the accuser or the club. However, if the allegations are substantiated, it could tarnish his legacy and lead to further repercussions from sponsors and tournament organizers. The PGA Tour has not yet issued a statement on the matter.

As of now, no lawsuit has been filed, but Mickelson's team has indicated they are prepared to take legal action to protect his reputation. The case highlights the challenges of navigating he-said-she-said situations without full disclosure of evidence. For the golfing community, it serves as a reminder that even the most accomplished athletes are not immune to serious allegations that can unravel careers and personal lives.

The outcome remains uncertain, and all eyes are on the legal proceedings that may follow





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