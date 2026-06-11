Phil Mickelson expelled from San Diego club amid allegations of unwanted contact

A report claims former major winner Phil Mickelson was removed from The Farms Golf Club after a female employee accused him of non‑consensual physical contact. Mickelson's camp calls it a misunderstanding, while the club says it acted after an independent investigation.

A controversial report has emerged alleging that former major‑champion Phil Mickelson was expelled from The Farms Golf Club in San Diego after a female employee accused him of unwanted physical contact.

Golf Digest, citing an unnamed source, said the incident occurred in the spring when Mickelson, now 55, approached the staff member on the course, made a non‑consensual advance and was rejected. Club officials reportedly confronted the golfer while he was in the middle of a round, told him to leave the premises and subsequently terminated his membership.

The club released a statement saying it acted swiftly after a staff member reported misconduct, that an independent investigation was carried out, and that the individual "is no longer a member of The Farms Golf Club.

" Mickelson's representatives have described the episode as a misunderstanding that has already been resolved. In a brief comment, the spokesperson noted that Phil continues to focus on a family health issue and remains uncertain about when he might return to competitive play. Mickelson had announced in February that he would step away from golf indefinitely to care for a serious family matter, a decision that has kept him absent from the LIV Golf circuit and even from the Masters.

The former champion, who grew up near San Diego and has been married to his wife Amy since 1996, has faced personal challenges before, including supporting his wife through a battle with breast cancer in 2009, during which he paused his tournament schedule. The allegations come at a time when Mickelson's relationship with the LIV Golf organization is under intense scrutiny.

After leaving the PGA Tour for a lucrative contract reportedly worth around $125 million, Mickelson has been a polarising figure. In a 2022 interview with golf writer Alan Shipnuck, he allegedly described the Saudi‑backed league as being run by "scary mother‑fuckers" and referenced the regime's poor human‑rights record, including the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the persecution of LGBTQ individuals. Mickelson later denied ever making those statements or giving the interview.

His sporadic appearances on the LIV schedule-missing the season opener, playing a single event in South Africa, and withdrawing from the Masters-have heightened speculation about his future in the sport, especially as the LIV circuit battles legal challenges and seeks legitimacy. The latest controversy adds another layer of uncertainty to the former champion's already complicated standing within professional golf





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Phil Mickelson The Farms Golf Club LIV Golf Sexual Misconduct Allegations Sports Controversy

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