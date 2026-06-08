Phil Lord and Chris Miller Back Sci-Fi With High School Comedy After 'Hail Mary' Success

Producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller are developing a new high-concept sci-fi comedy set in high school, starring Charlie Hall and directed by Max Tzannes, as they continue to leverage the success of the 'Hail Mary' adaptation.

The highly anticipated 2026 film adaptation of Andy Weir's bestselling novel has emerged as one of the biggest sci-fi releases in recent years. Its success, driven by a compelling narrative and the widely popular character Rocky, has sparked considerable discussion about a potential sequel.

While Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the producers behind the blockbuster, are indeed returning to the sci-fi genre, their next project appears to be a different venture entirely. They are set to produce an untitled high-concept high school comedy with a sci-fi twist, directed by Max Tzannes and starring Charlie Hall. Hall, the son of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, would be taking on his first major writing credit for this film, while simultaneously developing a scripted comedy for Hulu.

Director Max Tzannes, part of the filmmaking collective Dirty Shot Clean, is primarily known for his short films; this project would be his most high-profile feature to date. This move to elevate younger talents like Hall and Tzannes reflects a broader trend in Hollywood, where a new generation of filmmakers-often honing their skills on platforms like YouTube-is beginning to dominate genres such as horror.

Although this new project is comedic and sci-fi rather than horror, it could signify the expansion of this youthful creative wave into another major genre, potentially reshaping the types of stories and voices that gain prominence in mainstream cinema





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Sci-Fi Comedy Phil Lord Chris Miller Charlie Hall Max Tzannes Hollywood Trends Young Filmmakers

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