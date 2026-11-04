Phil Foden Chases England Recall Amid Manchester City Resurgence

Phil Foden hopes his improving form at Manchester City earns a return to the England squad for upcoming Nations League matches against Croatia and Spain.

Phil Foden has signaled that he is nearing his peak performance levels, though he remains uncertain if this resurgence will be sufficient to secure a spot in the England national team squad. The Manchester City midfielder has been absent from international duty since March, having been omitted from the World Cup roster and a four-game camp in September. With manager Thomas Tuchel set to announce the squad for the Nations League fixtures against Croatia and Spain on Friday morning, Foden is hoping his recent club form will force a reconsideration.

Recent Form And Tactical Context

Foden has scored four goals in his last five appearances for Manchester City, marking a significant turnaround in his productivity over the past twelve months. This run of form includes strong contributions ahead of the team's upcoming Champions League clash with RB Leipzig on Wednesday. Despite the positive statistical trend, the midfielder admits he has not had direct conversations with Tuchel regarding his international prospects. He acknowledges that football involves unpredictable fluctuations and focuses on maintaining consistent performances rather than controlling selection decisions.

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The competitive landscape for midfield positions has intensified significantly over the last year. Players such as Jude Bellingham, Morgan Rogers, Cole Palmer, Eberechi Eze, and Morgan Gibbs-White have frequently occupied prominent roles in Tuchel's plans. This deep talent pool has complicated the path to recall for Foden, who missed over a month of action last year after receiving a red card in the derby victory against Manchester United. The subsequent break allowed him to recharge mentally, a period he credits for restoring his sharpness and freshness upon his return.

Club Management And Internal Competition

Inside the Manchester City camp, manager Enzo Maresca is actively working to revitalize Foden's career after two challenging seasons. Maresca has openly compared Foden's standing with Rayan Cherki for the number ten role, stating that he observes daily improvements in the Englishman's play. The manager emphasizes the value of internal competition among twenty senior players, noting that both Foden and Cherki are vying for influence within a densely populated squad. Maresca expressed satisfaction with Foden's daily work ethic and his potential to contribute significantly across all competitions.

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Foden himself described his personal season as highly successful, highlighting his involvement in numerous goals recently. He attributed his mental clarity to the time away from the pitch following the disciplinary incident. This renewed focus appears to be translating into tangible on-pitch results, providing a compelling argument for his inclusion in future international call-ups. The midfielder remains patient, accepting that selection is ultimately beyond his direct control.

Rival Coach And Upcoming Challenges

The upcoming match against RB Leipzig presents a unique tactical battle featuring a reunion between Maresca and Leipzig coach Martin Demichelis. The two managers shared a playing career at Malaga, where Demichelis was part of the defending champions during the 2014 title win and League Cup triumphs. Demichelis describes their relationship as brotherly, citing a deep understanding of each other's philosophies. He recognizes Maresca as a winner eager to secure trophies, setting the stage for a highly strategic encounter.

Leipzig currently sits fourth in the Bundesliga, trailing leaders Bayern Munich by three points following a 2-0 victory over Schalke. Their Champions League journey has been mixed, characterized by heavy defeats to Como and Real Madrid, sandwiched around a win against PSV Eindhoven. Demichelis acknowledged the adjustment period required for his new squad, noting that mutual understanding has improved their recent performances. This context adds pressure on all players involved, including Foden, who must perform at the highest level to maintain his momentum.