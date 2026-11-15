Phil Collins Says He’s a ‘Well Man’ Now and Hints at the ‘Possibility of Doing Some Shows’ Amid Health Battle: ‘You Haven’t Heard the Last of Me’

Phil Collins made a rare public appearance to accept his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday.

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” “Thank you so much. Thank you. I’m really not as bad as it looks. I’m much better,” Collins said at the beginning of his speech.

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“I’ve got to say, there are lots of rumors about whether I’m going to sing, do a tour of an album, but you haven’t heard the last of me,” he added. Oscar Predictions: Film Editing — ‘You Can See Everything’ Looks to Crash a Race of Past Winners and Become the Third Documentary Ever Nominated John Oliver Reviews ‘You Can See Everything’: Elizabeth Holmes and Billy Evans Are ‘Complete Lunatics’ In the press room after the ceremony, he explained that he has an in-house recording studio and a band of fellow musicians that make it possible — and even enjoyable — for him to keep making music.

He hopes to share this music and tour down the road.

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“Everything started to go wrong,” the musician said. “So at one point I didn’t think I’d live, let alone go on the road again. But just the other night I was talking to the kids about it, and everyone got excited, including myself, that it’s not beyond the realm of possibility of doing some shows. ” “I’ve got some great friends of mine that are great musicians that have been in my band.

And I’d like to get down to my studio just to have some fun and write some music that I hope will be good enough for people to hear and sort of enjoy,” he added.

“So it’s a work in progress. ”Despite his health challenges, he is determined to continue his music career.

“Well, you say something once and you gotta answer questions about it forever. I can’t believe that I’m not going to do something. I’m not very good at doing nothing,” Collins told reporters.

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