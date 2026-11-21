Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Phil Collins shares stories of performing at Wembley and Philadelphia in one day, meeting Cher, and producing Eric Clapton's albums during his solo induction ceremony.

Phil Collins took the stage at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on November 14, 2026, to accept his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist. The event marked a significant milestone for the legendary drummer and singer, who used his acceptance speech to share a previously untold story about the grueling logistics of 1985. Collins recounted how a promoter suggested he perform at Wembley Stadium in London in the morning and then fly to Philadelphia for a later concert, a feat that required a supersonic jet and immense stamina.

The promoter, identified by Collins as Harvey Goldsmith, proposed the ambitious plan to perform both shows in a single day. Collins recalled asking if anyone else was attempting such a schedule because he felt it might come across as showing off. The Power Station was also booked for the double-header but ultimately pulled out. Collins, however, proceeded with the plan and boarded the Concorde to make the rapid journey across the Atlantic.

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During the flight, Collins found himself sharing the aircraft with pop icon Cher. She approached him mid-flight and inquired about the commotion, sensing that something significant was happening. Collins explained that he was heading to Philadelphia to perform at Live Aid, the massive global charity concert.

Cher recognized the opportunity and asked Collins if he could help secure her a spot in the performance. Collins advised her that she did not need his assistance to get on the lineup, telling her simply to turn up at the venue. His confidence in her industry status was evident, as he believed her fame would ensure her inclusion without needing direct intervention from him.

After arriving in Philadelphia, Collins prepared to perform the closing vocals for the We Are the World charity single. However, the grueling schedule of traveling and performing took a severe toll on the singer. Collins admitted that he was so exhausted that he decided he could not continue and would not make it to the end of the show.

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He instructed his team to find a replacement and announced his intention to return to New York rather than complete the performance. Back in New York, Collins turned on the television to watch the broadcast of the event and was shocked to see that the finale was already underway. He discovered that Cher had indeed shown up at the event, just as he had suggested.

Collins revealed that Cher ended up singing his line in the song. This unexpected turn of events became a memorable moment in music history, illustrating the unpredictable nature of large-scale live performances. The incident highlights the reliance on the talent of other artists to complete a project when circumstances become unmanageable.

Collins also discussed his long-standing friendship with guitarist Eric Clapton. The two musicians first met through the Scottish singer-songwriter John Martyn. Collins and Martyn drove to Guildford to see Clapton perform, which led to a closer connection between the three artists and a deep personal bond.

Collins and Clapton lived near each other in Surrey, which allowed them to spend time together and develop a strong friendship. Their bond was so significant that Clapton served as the best man at Collins second wedding. This personal connection extended into their professional collaboration as well, leading to several high-profile projects.

Collins went on to produce Clapton's album Journeyman, which was recorded on the island of Montserrat. Collins believes that Clapton's engineer, Tom Dowd, suggested Collins for the role. He noted that Clapton was a bit laid-back in the studio and did not always deliver the most energetic performances, describing him as getting lazy during the sessions.

Collins co-produced the follow-up album with Greg Phillinganes. He referred to the group of musicians they worked with as The Heaven Band because they all loved the music. Collins stated that this was the best band he had ever been in, highlighting the positive atmosphere and high quality of the collaboration during that era.

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Even recently, Collins and Clapton have been in touch. Collins praised Clapton as the best guitarist he has ever played with, a testament to the enduring respect and admiration between the two musicians. Their relationship stands as a prime example of how personal friendships can enhance professional achievements in the music industry.

Collins expressed that his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist came as a surprise. He had given up hope of being inducted, noting that the announcement seemed to come out of the blue. This feeling was likely due to his long history with the band Genesis, which had been inducted earlier.

He deliberately stayed out of campaigning for the induction, preferring to let the process happen naturally. He drew a parallel to his three Oscar nominations, explaining that he never voted in his own categories for similar reasons of integrity.

Collins stated that he would never know if he won by a single vote, which would make him feel that he had done something that did not feel right. This ethical stance reflects his commitment to fairness and honesty, even in high-profile industry events.

The ceremony also featured other notable announcements, including Billie Eilish being set to headline BST Hyde Park for the first time. Promoters noted that she inspires fans and challenges the industry to be better, highlighting the impact of new artists on the legacy of venues like Hyde Park.

As Collins accepts his place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, his stories of the 1985 double-header, the chance meeting with Cher, and his collaborations with Eric Clapton provide a rich backdrop to his career. These anecdotes illustrate the spontaneity and hard work that have defined his journey as one of rock music's most enduring figures.