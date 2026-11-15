Phil Collins Makes Rare Appearance at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

At age 75, Phil Collins was photographed walking the red carpet with two canes alongside his children Lily, Joely, and Nicholas Collins as he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in the performer category.

The “You’ll Be in My Heart” crooner, 75, was photographed wearing a classic tux while walking with two canes down the red carpet. Phil was joined by three of his five children for the joyous occasion, including “Emily in Paris” star Lily Collins, his middle child.

Phil Collins made a rare public appearance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday evening . He was also pictured with daughter Joely Collins and son Nicholas “Nic” Collins.

Also read Phil Collins Discusses Health, Retirement and Hall of Fame Induction

Phil is among the elite group receiving music’s highest honor this year in the performer category, alongside the likes of Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis, Sade, Luther Vandross and Wu-Tang Clan.earlier Saturday, Phil reflected on what being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame means to him, saying he’s “glad it’s happened now. ” “I always appreciated it and I always realised that I was lucky to have that kind of success, but when it actually happens, it’s a pat on the back, it’s like ‘you done good,’” he continued.

“I was thrilled because I’d turned 75 this year and I thought, ‘It’s all coming together at a certain time. ’”Phil was also joined by son Nicholas “Nic” Collins and daughter Joely Collins for the celebratory night. Phil is being inducted in the performer category alongside Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis, Sade, Luther Vandross and Wu-Tang Clan.

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This major recognition comes years after Phil’s band, Genesis, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2010. Genesis, which formed in 1967 and was co-founded by Phil, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford, wrapped its last tour in 2022. The music icon has suffered from various health issues over the years, first with him dislocating a vertebra in his neck while touring with Genesis in 2007.

This led to severe nerve damage to his hands, which impacted his ability to play drums. Phil developed a “drop foot” after a back surgery in 2015, was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2017 and has had several knee surgeries. At the time, Phil had been hospitalized for several months in a Swiss hospital due to organ failure brought on by him relapsing into heavy drinking.

“I was very lucky to have come out of that,” he told the publication. “Needless to say, I haven’t had a drink since. ”Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space.

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'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Phil Collins made a rare public appearance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday evening .

Phil was also joined by son Nicholas"Nic" Collins and daughter Joely Collins for the celebratory night. Phil is being inducted in the performer category alongside Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis, Sade, Luther Vandross and Wu-Tang Clan.