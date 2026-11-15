Phil Collins Inducted Into Rock Hall of Fame With Emotional Speech

Phil Collins received a tearful induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at the Peacock Theater. The 75-year-old singer credited his assistant for saving his life during the ceremony.

Phil Collins stood before the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Peacock Theater on Saturday night to accept his solo honor in a deeply emotional moment. The 75-year-old singer, who has not performed on stage since 2022, made his entrance slowly while using a pair of canes due to significant mobility issues and health challenges. He was visibly moved by the massive ovation from the audience, which included his daughter, the actress Lily Collins, watching from the crowd. Collins admitted to breaking down in tears during his address, thanking those who supported him through his recent health crisis and recovery.

Phil Collins Health And Assistant Tribute

The veteran drummer and singer opened his acceptance speech by crediting his personal assistant with saving his life. He revealed that she told him his previous behavior was detrimental to his health and insisted that he needed to make immediate changes. Collins stated that he is now a well man, emphasizing that without her intervention, he would likely be dead. He told the audience, I am not joking when I say without her I would not be here. I would be in a box six feet under. He clarified that his recent hospitalization in April 2024 was a sobering experience caused by pancreatitis linked to drinking.

Also read Phil Collins Makes Rare Appearance at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Travis Barker Induction And Tribute Performance

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker served as the inductor for Phil Collins, praising his unprecedented dual stardom as a drummer and a hit-making pop singer in the 1980s. Barker noted that Collins grew up just wanting to play the drums, describing everything else as a really happy accident. He highlighted the song In the Air Tonight, stating it gave the world arguably the most badass drum fill of all time. Barker then performed that specific drum fill live, followed by a slowed-down, epic rendition of the song by Cynthia Erivo, which brought the audience to its feet.

Cross-Generational Family Appearance

Lily Collins accompanied her father on the red carpet, showcasing a bold fashion choice that included red leather trousers, a blue floral shirt, and an oversized grey checked blazer. She accessorized with an eye-catching silver horse-shaped belt and black shoes, drawing attention alongside her father at the gala. The actress appeared supportive and present as Collins prepared to receive the honor. Collins later thanked his three ex-wives for loving him through the years and giving him five great children, acknowledging their role in his personal history and family life.

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Career Milestone And Other Inductees

Although Phil Collins was already a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of the band Genesis, this induction marks a significant solo honor for the artist. He acknowledged the founders of Virgin Records, Richard Branson, and Atlantic Records executives Ahmet and Nesuhi Ertegun for taking him under their wing and seeing something worth nurturing. Collins also praised Eric Clapton and Robert Plant as heroes he had the privilege of performing with throughout his career. The evening featured other major inductees including Queen Latifah, Oasis, MC Lyte, and Sade, with Billy Idol, New Order, and Iron Maiden scheduled for later.

Ongoing Recovery And Future Outlook

Collins continues to manage a complex set of health issues, including type 2 diabetes and nerve damage in his hands. He relies on crutches to walk following multiple surgeries on his spine and knees. The singer discussed the difficulty of his recovery on Piers Morgan Uncensored, mentioning that his daughter Lily had burst into tears over fears that he would die from alcoholism. He also expressed regret over a hurtful open letter Lily had written forgiving him, noting that she now regrets the phrasing of it. Collins remains focused on his health, citing his assistant and family as central to his survival and current well-being.