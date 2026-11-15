Phil Collins Inducted Into Rock Hall of Fame with Emotional Speech

Phil Collins received an emotional Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction at the Peacock Theater, thanking his daughter Lily Collins and assistant for saving his life after health struggles.

Phil Collins delivered a tearful and deeply personal acceptance speech during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony held at the Peacock Theater on Saturday night. The legendary seventy-five-year-old singer and drummer, who has faced significant mobility challenges and health issues in recent years, entered the stage slowly with the aid of a pair of canes. He was greeted by a massive standing ovation from the audience, which included his daughter, the actress Lily Collins.

Health Struggles and Life-Saving Intervention

Collins used his time on stage to credit his assistant for playing a pivotal role in saving his life after she intervened regarding his drinking habits. He described a period just two years ago when he nearly died from alcoholism, leading to a critical hospital stay in Switzerland where his family had to make difficult decisions about his care. During this time, he was placed on life support due to pancreatitis, a condition caused by his alcohol consumption.

Also read Phil Collins Makes Rare Appearance at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Speaking candidly about this near-death experience, Collins revealed that his assistant was the one who told him his lifestyle was harmful and outlined the necessary changes he needed to make. He emphasized the severity of his situation by stating that without her intervention, he would likely be dead, adding that he would be in a six-foot box. He described the speaker as a well-man now, contrasting his current state with the fragility he experienced during his medical crisis.

Tributes and Family Acknowledgments

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker inducted Collins, praising the musician for his unprecedented dual stardom as a drummer and a hit-making pop singer during the 1980s. Barker highlighted the iconic drum fill in the song "In the Air Tonight," describing it as arguably the most badass drum fill of all time. He then performed the fill himself as Cynthia Erivo provided a slowed-down, epic vocal rendition of the song, which brought the entire crowd to its feet.

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In his speech, Collins also expressed profound gratitude to his daughter Lily Collins, who had burst into tears over her fears regarding his alcoholism. He addressed a previous open letter from Lily where she forgave him for his shortcomings, noting that she now regrets writing it. He thanked his manager Tony Smith, as well as Ahmet and Nesuhi Ertegun from Atlantic Records and Virgin Records founder Richard Branson, for nurturing his career.

Collins took the opportunity to thank his three ex-wives for their love over the years and for giving him five great children. He also paid homage to Eric Clapton and Robert Plant, musicians he has performed with, calling them his heroes. Although he has not been able to take the stage since 2022, he remains a significant figure in the industry, having previously been inducted into the Hall of Fame as a member of Genesis.

Health Recovery and Future Outlook

The singer currently manages a number of other health issues, including type two diabetes and nerve damage in his hands. He requires crutches to walk due to multiple surgeries performed on his spine and knees. Collins described his hospital stay in April twenty twenty-four as sobering, noting that he had never been in a hospital prior to that point and suddenly found himself living in one.

The induction ceremony featured several other major stars, including Queen Latifah, Oasis, MC Lyte, and Sade, with Billy Idol, New Order, and Iron Maiden also scheduled to enter the hall later in the evening. Collins appeared on the red carpet with his daughter, who wore red leather trousers and an oversized grey checked blazer. The event celebrated a lifetime of musical achievement, marking a significant moment for an artist who has overcome severe personal and physical challenges to remain connected to his fans.