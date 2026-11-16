Phil Collins Inducted into Rock Hall of Fame, Hints at New Music

Phil Collins addresses his health and career during Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, revealing he is recovering and may return to the studio.

Phil Collins returned to the spotlight on Saturday night, officially joining the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Los Angeles after a four-year absence from public performances. The 75-year-old Genesis frontman used his induction speech to provide a comprehensive update on his health, confirming that he is in a significantly improved state following years of physical struggles. Collins, who has relied on a 24-hour live-in nurse and uses crutches for mobility due to multiple spinal and knee surgeries, stated clearly that he is now a well man.

Health Update and Recovery Timeline

Collins revealed that his health had deteriorated to life-threatening levels approximately two years ago, when he faced a near-death battle with alcoholism. He admitted that his kidneys and liver began to fail, requiring hospitalization and prompting his children to gather at his bedside for potential end-of-life decisions. He specifically recalled the critical moment in April 2024 when he was unconscious in a Swiss hospital, leading his long-term manager to contact his five children to discuss whether to continue life support.

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The singer emphasized that his assistant played a pivotal role in his survival, crediting her for confronting him about his drinking habits and forcing him to make necessary lifestyle changes. Collins noted that without her intervention, he would likely be deceased, stating that he would have ended up in a six-foot-under burial. He acknowledged that he had previously denied having a problem, describing how he would drink wine with breakfast and remained unaware of the severity of his condition until it reached a crisis point.

Music Career and Future Plans

Despite his physical limitations, Collins hinted at a potential return to recording music, assuring the audience that they have not heard the last of him. He expressed a desire to return to his personal recording studio at his home in Switzerland, where he hopes to write new material that fans might enjoy. However, he clarified that his days of performing live as a drummer are likely over, citing the extensive damage to his left knee, which required five separate operations and replacements.

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Collins explained that his mobility issues are compounded by type 2 diabetes and nerve damage in his hands, which make drumming physically impossible. He mentioned that while he is not naturally good at doing nothing, he is being drawn back into the creative process of music-making. The Genesis star suggested that his recent interactions with his children, who expressed excitement about his recovery, have reignited his interest in creating new art.

Family Presence and Industry Tributes

The induction ceremony featured a highly emotional tribute from actress Lily Collins, who is Collins' daughter from his marriage to Jill Tavelman. She was joined in the audience by his other four children: Joely, 53, from his first marriage to Andrea Bertorelli; Simon, 50, also from his first marriage; Nic, 25, from his third marriage to Orianne Cevey; and Mathew, 21, also from his third marriage. Lily Collins described the moment as incredible, noting that she never expected to see these positive developments in her father's life.

The event also included musical tributes from Cynthia Erivo and Travis Barker, the drummer for Blink-182. Barker inducted Collins into the Hall of Fame, praising his unprecedented dual success as both a drummer and a hit-making pop singer during the 1980s. Collins took the stage slowly with the aid of canes, acknowledging the large ovation and admitting that his current condition is not as bad as it might appear to the casual observer.

Upcoming Steps and Public Reception

Looking ahead, Collins indicated that while a return to touring is uncertain, a return to the studio is a realistic possibility. He expressed hope that his new music will be of sufficient quality for audiences to hear and enjoy. The singer's recovery has been closely monitored by his family and the public, with his recent appearances marking a significant milestone in his long journey toward sobriety and physical rehabilitation. His statement that he is much better suggests a continued trajectory of improvement as he navigates life post-touring.