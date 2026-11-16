Phil Collins Inducted Into Rock Hall Of Fame, Hints At Musical Return

Phil Collins receives solo Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction in Los Angeles, credits assistant for saving his life, and promises fans more music despite health challenges.

Phil Collins received his second induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame during a ceremony held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday night. The legendary drummer and singer, who was previously honored as a member of the band Genesis in 2010, accepted the solo award with visible emotion while relying on two walking sticks due to ongoing health issues.

Health Struggles And Personal Reflections

Collins, 75, has not performed live since 2022 because of serious medical complications, but he used this moment to hint at a potential return to the stage. He assured the audience that they have not heard the last of him, stating, I can promise you that. He also discussed his near-fatal struggle with alcoholism, revealing that he was placed on life support in a Swiss hospital two years ago. He credited his assistant with saving his life, explaining that she intervened when she saw his behavior was harmful and demanded necessary lifestyle changes.

Also read Phil Collins Makes Rare Appearance at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Family Ties And Emotional Tributes

Accompanied by his daughter, actress Lily Collins, the star made his way onto the red carpet before the event began. Lily, known for her role in the Netflix series Emily in Paris, wore red leather trousers and an oversized grey checked blazer while supporting her father. During his acceptance speech, Collins expressed deep gratitude to his three ex-wives for loving him through the years and giving him five great children. He described his children as incredibly talented, admitting that he intentionally made their lives tougher while raising them to help them grow.

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Stellar Performances By Travis Barker And Cynthia Erivo

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker inducted Collins into the hall, praising his unprecedented dual success as a hit-making pop singer and a master drummer in the 1980s. Barker highlighted the song In the Air Tonight, noting that it features arguably the most badass drum fill of all time. Following the induction, the pair performed a tribute where Cynthia Erivo sang a slowed-down, epic rendition of the track while Barker recreated the iconic drum fill, bringing the crowd to its feet.

Future Outlook And Broader Ceremony Context

Despite suffering from type 2 diabetes, nerve damage in his hands, and multiple spinal and knee surgeries, Collins declared himself a well man now. He thanked manager Tony Smith, Atlantic Records founders Ahmet and Nesuhi Ertegun, and Virgin Records founder Richard Branson for nurturing his career. The ceremony also honored other music icons, including Queen Latifah, Oasis, MC Lyte, and Sade, with Billy Idol and New Order scheduled for later induction. Collins closed by praising heroes Eric Clapton and Robert Plant, cementing the night as a celebration of his enduring legacy.