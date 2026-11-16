Phil Collins Inducted Into Rock Hall of Fame at 2026 Ceremony

Phil Collins receives solo induction at the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles, celebrating his dual legacy with Genesis and as a solo superstar artist.

Phil Collins stood on the stage of the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, on November 14, 2026, to accept his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist. This significant honor arrives sixteen years after he was originally inducted as a member of the band Genesis, marking a pivotal moment in his legendary career.

Solo Artist Recognition at Peacock Theater

Phil Collins was officially inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on November 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. The ceremony celebrated his massive success as a solo performer, distinct from his earlier fame with the group Genesis. This event highlighted his enduring influence on popular music over several decades of hit records and global tours.

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The induction came exactly sixteen years after Collins entered the Hall of Fame as a member of Genesis. This gap in recognition underscores the significance of the solo honor, acknowledging his unique impact on the industry as a drummer, singer, and songwriter in his own right. The ceremony at the Peacock Theater served as the backdrop for this major milestone in his professional life.

Lily Collins Shares Emotional Tribute

Lily Collins attended the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony alongside her father, sharing a series of photos from the November 14 event. She expressed deep emotion regarding the celebration of his legacy, stating that seeing him receive such widespread love and recognition was indescribable after all he has endured.

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Lily Collins explicitly praised her father's achievements, noting that there is no one more deserving of this honor than Phil Collins. She expressed immense pride in his ability to embrace the support of the room and the audience. Her public comments highlighted the personal joy and family pride surrounding his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Health Challenges and Acceptance Speech

Phil Collins opened his acceptance speech by joking that he is not as bad as he looks, while promising the crowd that they have not heard the last of him. He thanked several key figures in his career, including longtime manager Tony Smith, Ahmet and Nesuhi Ertegun of Atlantic Records, and Richard Branson, the founder of Virgin Records.

The singer also extended gratitude to his three ex-wives for loving him through the years and for the five children they share. He credited his assistant with saving his life, emphasizing that he is a healthy man now due to her help. This acknowledgment highlighted the personal support system behind his continued presence in the music industry.

Phil Collins has faced significant health challenges in recent years, including a 2007 spinal injury that caused nerve damage and left him unable to grip a drumstick. He has undergone multiple knee surgeries and dealt with ongoing mobility problems. His son Nic Collins played drums on stage, supporting his father during the emotional performance at the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

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Chart Success and Broadcast Details

As a solo artist, Phil Collins scored seven number-one hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including Against All Odds, Sussudio, One More Night, and Another Day in Paradise. His solo albums topped the Billboard 200, showcasing his commercial dominance. He also reached number one on the Hot 100 with Genesis on the track Invisible Touch.

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air on ABC from 8 to 11 p.m. ET on December 8. It will stream on Disney+ the following day, allowing fans worldwide to witness the celebration of Phil Collins and his extensive musical legacy. The broadcast promises to recap the emotional speeches and performances from the November 14 event in Los Angeles.