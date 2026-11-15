Phil Collins Rock Hall Induction Features Travis Barker Tribute and Cynthia Erivo Performance

Phil Collins was honored as a solo inductee at the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on November 14. The 75-year-old drummer addressed health challenges and career milestones during his acceptance speech.

Phil Collins was formally inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist during the 2026 ceremony held on November 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The 75-year-old musician used his acceptance address to assert that his musical contributions would not end with this honor. He explicitly told the crowd that they had not heard the last of him, promising continued relevance despite his current hiatus from live performance.

Travis Barker inducted the Genesis frontman, shifting the traditional tribute dynamic. The Blink-182 drummer highlighted Collins profound impact on the drumming world rather than his vocal success. Barker recalled being blown away by hearing the drums on the track In the Air Tonight, describing the sound as revolutionary. He stated that the distinctive drum fill helped define the sonic landscape of the eighties.

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Barker emphasized that Collins was not merely successful in two distinct musical roles but was one of the best performers in both categories simultaneously. The event also featured a powerful performance by Cynthia Erivo, who sang In the Air Tonight in Collins place. Her rendition added a dramatic layer to the ceremony, bridging the gap between classic rock and contemporary pop interpretations.

Collins delivered his acceptance address without performing, a decision he had announced earlier in the year. He cited a lack of match fitness as the primary reason for declining an invitation to play. He noted that he could not rehearse and sing properly in his current physical state. However, he explicitly left the door open for a potential return to the stage in the future.

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During his speech, Collins joked to the audience that he was really not as bad as he looks. He felt unprepared following a night of more polished previous addresses but framed his career as starting with a single, focused goal. He stated that he grew up wanting to play drums and that his vocal success was a happy accident of circumstance.

Collins used his time on stage to publicly credit his assistant for saving his life. He stated that he owed her his existence and admitted that without her intervention, he would currently be in a box six feet under. He emphasized that he was a well man now due to her guidance and the direction she provided for his recovery.

The musician extended thanks to his three ex-wives, noting that they had loved him through the years and given him five great children. His daughter, actress Lily Collins, was present in the audience at the Peacock Theater to witness the induction. Collins concluded his remarks by naming Eric Clapton and Robert Plant as musicians he had played with, describing both icons as heroes to him during his development as an artist.

The induction comes after years of significant health issues for Collins, who has faced numerous physical obstacles in recent decades. A spinal injury sustained in 2007 caused nerve damage that left him unable to grip a drumstick. This injury severely limited his ability to perform and altered his stage presence for subsequent tours.

He has subsequently undergone multiple knee surgeries and has dealt with ongoing mobility problems. During the Genesis farewell tour in 2021 and 2022, his son Nic played the drums while Collins sang from a seated position. This adaptation showcased his ability to continue performing despite severe physical limitations.

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Collins revealed in an interview with the BBC in January that he now has a 24-hour live-in nurse to assist with his daily needs. Despite these challenges, his commercial success as a solo artist remains staggering and historically significant. He scored seven number one hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart during his solo career.

His solo hits include Against All Odds Take a Look at Me Now, Sussudio, One More Night, and Another Day in Paradise. These tracks cemented his status as a global pop phenomenon, separate from his legendary work with the band Genesis. His albums also topped the Billboard 200, demonstrating his cross-genre appeal and enduring marketability.

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be broadcast to a wider audience in the coming weeks. The television special is scheduled to air on ABC from 8 to 11 p.m. ET on December 8. This broadcast timing allows fans who could not attend the live event in Los Angeles to witness the honors.

Following the linear broadcast, the ceremony will become available for streaming on Disney+ the following day. This digital availability ensures that the celebration of Collins solo career and his historic contributions to rock and roll will remain accessible to listeners globally. The event serves as a final tribute to a musician who redefined the possibilities of drumming and singing simultaneously.