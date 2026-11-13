Phil Collins Discusses Health, Retirement and Hall of Fame Induction

Phil Collins opens up about his health struggles, knee surgery, and potential retirement. The legendary drummer prepares for his solo Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Legendary drummer and singer Phil Collins has reflected on his uncertain future, revealing that he may not be finished performing yet despite his age and health battles. The 75-year-old musician shared in a recent interview that he sometimes feels he still has more to offer the music industry, even as he contemplates the physical demands of life on the road.

Collins, who is also known for his work with the band Genesis, acknowledged that the practicalities of continuing his career are significant hurdles. He noted that he now enjoys the simplicity of his current lifestyle, where he can bask in the sunshine without the sweat and rigorous schedule required for touring. He described a more relaxed existence where he simply wakes up and decides what to do each day, a stark contrast to the disciplined life of a performing artist.

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However, the pull of the stage remains powerful for the icon. He admitted that once an artist has lived a life on stage and tasted that specific type of existence, it becomes incredibly difficult to stop completely. This internal conflict between the comfort of retirement and the passion for performance defines his current mindset as he navigates his later years.

Health Status And Recent Medical Procedures

Collins has faced numerous health challenges in recent years, leading to widespread concern among fans and media outlets. A representative for the drummer, who is 74 years old, recently spoke out to reassure the public that there is no cause for alarm. The spokesperson clarified that Collins was hospitalized to undergo knee surgery, a procedure intended to address ongoing issues with his joint health rather than a life-threatening emergency.

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Speculation about Collins' health had intensified on social media following news of other high-profile musicians passing away, leading to rumors that his own condition was deteriorating rapidly. However, the official statement from his team was clear: the surgery is routine for his needs, and fans should not worry about his well-being based on the false narratives circulating online.

The drummer has been open about the various physical ailments that have plagued him over the decades. He explained that his knee has caused him significant trouble, stating that everything that could go wrong with that joint has indeed gone wrong. This ongoing issue is just one part of a larger pattern of health struggles that he has had to manage over his long career in the spotlight.

History Of Injuries And Organ Complications

Collins' health history is marked by several serious incidents that have threatened his ability to perform. He suffered a severe spinal injury in 2007 that resulted in nerve damage, initially leaving him completely unable to play the drums. This injury was so debilitating that it required extensive medical intervention and a long recovery period before he could return to his instrument.

He underwent corrective surgery for his spine in 2015, which allowed him to resume his musical activities. Despite this progress, he faced another major crisis in August when his kidneys began to fail. He revealed that his organs were seizing up, leading to fears that he might require life support. People close to him came to say goodbye, believing that the end was near.

Collins recalled that he was unaware of the severity of the situation at the time, remembering no visits from friends or family during his darkest moments. He noted that his kidneys were packing up and his organs were failing, creating a scenario where his loved ones feared they would never see him again. He admitted that it could have gone terribly wrong, but he managed to survive the crisis.

Life Changes And Creative Output

In 2024, Collins made a significant lifestyle change by quitting alcohol after experiencing serious complications related to his kidneys. He told BBC Radio 2 in January that he had consumed too much alcohol, which ultimately caught up with him. Although he claimed he was never drunk, he admitted to falling over a couple of times, indicating that his consumption had reached a dangerous level.

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The consequences of his drinking were severe, resulting in months spent in the hospital. This period of recovery led him to make difficult decisions about his health and habits. He now has a 24-hour live-in nurse to assist him, highlighting the ongoing nature of his medical needs and the level of care required to manage his conditions.

Despite these health setbacks, Collins remains interested in his creative output. He teased that he has ideas for new music and has completed some projects while having others that are only half-finished. This suggests that his musical journey is not entirely over, even if his public performances may become less frequent.

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame And Past Feuds

Collins is preparing for a major milestone on Saturday, November 14, when he will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo act. He will join other inductees such as Oasis, the Wu-Tang Clan, and Taylor Swift in this prestigious honor. This induction recognizes his massive contribution to music both as a member of Genesis and as a solo artist.

In addition to his recent health and career updates, Collins also addressed his long-standing feud with Paul McCartney of the Beatles. The two musicians have had a public disagreement that has spanned 14 years, and Collins recently opened up about their history. This commentary adds another layer to his public narrative, showing that he is still engaged in the cultural conversations surrounding his legacy.

As he looks forward to the Hall of Fame ceremony, Collins continues to balance his love for music with the realities of aging and health. His story is one of resilience, having overcome spinal injuries, kidney failure, and the physical toll of a decades-long career. Fans and critics alike watch his next moves with interest, knowing that his influence on the music industry remains profound.