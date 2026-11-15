Phil Collins Announces Return to Live Performances After Retiring

Phil Collins reverses his retirement decision, confirming he will perform live again but will not play drums. The announcement occurred at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Phil Collins has officially reversed his previous decision to retire from the music industry, announcing that he will return to performing live shows. The legendary 75-year-old drummer and singer revealed this significant pivot backstage at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which took place on Saturday at the Peacock Theater. Collins, who was inducted into the hall of fame again, stated clearly that the door to his performing career is not closed, marking a dramatic shift in his recent public stance on retirement.

Return to Stage Details and Drumming Limitations

Collins explained that while he will return to the stage, he will no longer perform as a drummer during these live events. He noted that his days of drumming are officially over, a constraint likely tied to his well-documented health issues involving Parkinson's disease and other physical challenges he has faced over the years. However, his desire to sing and connect with audiences remains strong. He confirmed that he is eager to get back into the studio to write new music, aiming to create songs that are enjoyable for his fans. He described his current musical output as a work in progress, emphasizing his determination to continue creating art despite his physical limitations.

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Emotional Induction Ceremony and Career Milestones

The bombshell announcement came at the end of an emotional hour-long ceremony where rock's biggest names celebrated Collins' stellar career. He became only the 29th individual to earn two inductions into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, joining an exclusive group of artists recognized for their profound impact on music history. The ceremony, presented by Capital One, aired on December 8 on ABC and will stream on Disney+ and Hulu the following day. During his acceptance speech, Collins shared personal reflections on his life, displaying a mix of humor, vulnerability, and gratitude as he was honored by peers and fans alike for his decades of hit-making, including classics like In the Air Tonight and Against All Odds.

Reflections on Family and Past Struggles

Collins used the platform to address his personal life, confessing that he had been a poor father in the past but expressing deep gratitude that his children had thrived and forgiven him. He is the father of five children from three different marriages: Joely, 54, and Simon, 50, from his first marriage to Andrea Bertorelli; Lily, 37, from his second marriage to Jill Tavelman; and Nicholas, 25, and Mathew, 21, from his third marriage to Orianne Cevey. Collins revealed that he recently discussed his future plans with his kids, noting that their excitement played a significant role in his decision to return to performing. He shared that at one point, he did not think he would live to see the day he could go on the road again, making his current resurgence all the more poignant for him and his family.

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Future Music Plans and Fan Reception

Looking ahead, Collins indicated that his primary focus will be on songwriting and vocal performances rather than instrumental displays. He expressed hope that his future music will be good enough for people to hear and enjoy, signaling a renewed commitment to his craft. The news has generated significant buzz among fans who had resigned themselves to the idea that his performing days were over. By clarifying that he still wants to have fun in the studio and connect with audiences, Collins has effectively rewritten the narrative of his post-retirement life. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony served not just as a tribute to his past, but as a springboard for a new chapter in his musical journey.

Impact on the Music Industry and Legacy

This announcement reaffirms Collins' enduring relevance in the global music landscape. Despite his age and health challenges, his decision to continue performing demonstrates a resilience that resonates with both long-time fans and newer generations of music listeners. The double induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame underscores his unique status as both a key member of the band Genesis and a supremely successful solo artist. As he prepares for his upcoming live shows, the music industry is closely watching to see how his new performance style will evolve. Collins' journey from a troubled past to a celebrated, forgiving father and a revived musical icon serves as a powerful testament to the complexity of fame and the enduring power of art to heal and connect people.