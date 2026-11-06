Phelps Twins Support New Harry Potter Actors Ahead of HBO Premiere

James and Oliver Phelps share their support for Tristan and Gabriel Harland ahead of the HBO Harry Potter remake premiere on December 25.

James and Oliver Phelps have publicly extended their support to the new cast members of HBO's upcoming Harry Potter television series. The original actors who portrayed Fred and George Weasley shared their sentiments in an interview with TV Insider regarding the upcoming remake. Their comments come as the franchise celebrates its 25th anniversary and prepares for the launch of the new adaptation. The new series features Tristan and Gabriel Harland taking on the iconic roles previously held by the Phelps twins.

Letters Sent to New Weasley Actors

The Phelps twins revealed that they sent individual letters to Tristan and Gabriel Harland before the production began. These private messages were intended to share personal experiences from their time playing the characters over the years. Oliver Phelps described the notes as wishing the new actors all the best with their journey. He emphasized that the gesture was purely supportive and meant to be encouraging for their new roles.

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Oliver Phelps noted that he and his brother felt very lucky to have played Fred and George during the era of the original films. The twins wanted to pass on that sense of gratitude and good wishes to their successors. This act of kindness mirrors similar gestures made by other cast members from the original movie series. Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Tom Felton have also reportedly reached out to the new actors playing the central trio.

Continued Engagement With the Franchise

Despite moving on to other projects after the final film release in 2011, the twins have remained connected to the Wizarding World. They have returned to the franchise for various appearances, including filming scenes at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme park. Their most prominent recent work involves hosting a competition show on the Food Network. The series, titled Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, focuses on teams creating elaborate desserts inspired by the books and movies.

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Oliver Phelps expressed his enjoyment in seeing how contestants interpret elements from the series for the baking competition. He described the experience of seeing joy brought to so many people as awesome and cool. The third season of Wizards of Baking debuted recently as part of the film franchise's 25th-anniversary celebrations. New episodes air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST, providing fans with continuous engagement with the brand.

Upcoming Premiere and Series Details

The first season of the HBO Harry Potter adaptation is scheduled to premiere on Friday, December 25. The eight-episode series will debut on HBO and HBO Max on that date. The show is based on J.K. Rowling's book series and follows Harry Potter as he discovers his magical potential. He enrolls at Hogwarts School of Witch and Wizardry and works with friends to prevent the Philosopher's Stone from falling into the wrong hands.

The new cast includes Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Stanton alongside the Harland twins. Veteran actors John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, and Nick Frost also join the ensemble. Warwick Davis and Katherine Parkinson are set to reprise their roles from the films. Showrunner Francesca Gardiner leads the production alongside directors such as Mark Mylod.

Future Production Plans Underway

Production on the series is already advancing to the next stage of development. Filming for a second season began in August of this year. This rapid timeline indicates a strong commitment from HBO to continue the adaptation. The upcoming premiere marks a significant moment for the franchise as it transitions from cinema to television. Fans can expect the new interpretation to bring fresh perspectives to the beloved story.

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Oliver Phelps reflected on how quickly the past 25 years have passed since the first film. He appreciates the opportunity to work on baking shows that keep the magic alive for a new generation. The transition of actors for the Weasley brothers represents a new chapter in the long-running series. The support from the original cast suggests a respectful and collaborative environment for the new production.