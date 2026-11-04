Phelps Twins Discuss Harry Potter TV Series and Wizards of Baking Return

Oliver and James Phelps share insights on the upcoming Harry Potter HBO series, their support for new cast members, and the return of their baking show.

Oliver and James Phelps, the actors who portrayed Fred and George Weasley in the original film franchise, have addressed the upcoming television adaptation of the wizarding world. The twins revealed that they plan to watch the new series when it premieres on Christmas Day, noting that it is one of the few programs scheduled for broadcast during their holiday viewing.

Support for New Cast Members

James and Oliver confirmed that they reached out to Tristan and Gabriel Harland, the actors selected to play the Weasley twins in the new production. They sent messages wishing the new cast members success with the project but stated they would not maintain regular contact to allow the newcomers to focus on their roles without interference.

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The Phelps brothers emphasized that they do not possess insider knowledge about the plot or direction of the HBO series since they are not involved in its production. They expressed curiosity about how the new creative team will interpret the characters and assured fans that the original films provided them with an incredible experience.

Casting Details and Production Timeline

Tristan and Gabriel Harland will assume the roles previously held by the Phelps twins in the new television format. The original eight movies, which featured Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley and Bonnie Wright as Ginny Weasley, were released between 2001 and 2011. The new series aims to revisit the iconic sets used in the films, offering a fresh perspective on the beloved storylines.

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Oliver noted that the casting process has brought back memories of working with legendary British cinema figures. He recalled growing up surrounded by icons such as Maggie Smith and Alan Rickman during the filming of the original saga, highlighting the significant legacy that the new production inherits.

Nostalgia and Industry Reflections

James Phelps shared anecdotes about his former co-stars, specifically identifying Michael Gambon as the most different from his on-screen persona. He described the late actor, who played Dumbledore in the third through eighth films, as a practical joker who was quite distinct from his wise mentor character in real life.

The twins also discussed the enduring bonds within the original cast, comparing their relationships to friends from high school or college. They explained that while communication may be infrequent, catching up feels immediate and natural, with many former cast members sending well-wishes for the new season.

Wizards of Baking and Merchandise

Beyond the television news, the Phelps twins promoted the return of their show Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking on Food Network. The program airs at 8 p.m. on November 4 and streams on HBO Max, continuing their exploration of magical themes through culinary arts and entertainment.

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Oliver mentioned that his home contains very little official merchandise, with only a Lego character displayed prominently. Despite the expansive nature of the franchise, including theme parks and video games, he appreciates the unique collectibles available to fans. The twins remain engaged with the broader Potter community while supporting the next generation of storytellers in the wizarding world.