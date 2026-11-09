Phelps Brothers Send Letters to Harry Potter HBO Successors

James and Oliver Phelps share advice with Tristan and Gabriel Harland ahead of HBO's new series, offering private notes to the actors replacing them as Fred and George Weasley.

James Phelps and Oliver Phelps have taken a direct, personal approach to welcoming their successors into the Wizarding World ahead of the highly anticipated HBO adaptation. The brothers, who famously portrayed the mischievous twins Fred and George Weasley across all eight film installments, revealed they sent individual handwritten notes to Tristan Harland and Gabriel Harland. These letters serve as both a welcome to the new cast and a collection of hard-earned wisdom from their own decades-long journey within the franchise.

Personal Letters Offer Guidance to New Cast

The core detail of this transition involves the direct communication between the original actors and the new talent assigned to the iconic roles. James and Oliver confirmed to TV Insider that they dropped private messages to the Harland brothers, aiming to share specific experiences rather than offering vague advice. Oliver Phelps explained that the goal was simply to wish the newcomers luck with what is undoubtedly an extraordinary professional experience. This gesture highlights a rare level of support from the original cast, who recognize the unique pressures of stepping into such globally recognized characters.

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HBO Adaptation Brings New Perspectives

HBO is currently preparing to launch its television series adaptation of J.K. Rowling's bestselling novel series, marking a significant shift from the previous cinematic era. The production represents a new chapter for the Harry Potter brand, moving from the movie format to a long-form television structure. James and Oliver noted that they were aware of this development and felt compelled to reach out before the new actors fully immerse themselves in their roles. Their statement emphasized that they were lucky to have played the characters during the film era, but they hold the new actors in high regard for taking on the same responsibilities now.

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Stakeholder Reactions and Cast Dynamics

The Phelps brothers were not the only members of the original cast to extend goodwill to the new talent. Oliver Phelps mentioned that a few other cast members from the film series have also sent their well-wishes to Tristan and Gabriel Harland. This collective gesture suggests a unified front of support from the original ensemble, aiming to ease the transition for the new hires. The brothers described the messages as very private, indicating a level of intimacy and respect for the new actors' journey. This approach helps maintain a positive atmosphere within the industry as the franchise expands into a new medium.

Impact on Fans and Future Production Steps

For the global fanbase, this news provides reassurance that the legacy of Fred and George Weasley is being handled with care by both the original and new actors. The involvement of James and Oliver Phelps adds a layer of authenticity and continuity to the HBO project, even if they are not appearing in the series themselves. The letters symbolize a bridge between the two eras of the franchise, ensuring that the spirit of the characters is preserved. As HBO moves forward with casting and production, this support from the original cast may help ground the new series in the rich history of the Wizarding World. The upcoming series will likely face intense scrutiny, making the positive endorsement from the original Weasley twins particularly valuable for the show's reception.