A 31-year-old PhD student, Nicole Virzi, has admitted to murdering her best friend's newborn by dropping the baby boy repeatedly on his head until she 'heard some kind of crack'. Virzi, who is the daughter of a prominent New York City cardiologist, was furious that she had to babysit the six-week-old twins, Leon and Ari, while on a weeklong vacation in Pittsburgh with her friend and her husband.

A 31-year-old PhD student, Nicole Virzi, has admitted to murdering her best friend's newborn by dropping the baby boy repeatedly on his head until she 'heard some kind of crack'.

Virzi, who is the daughter of a prominent New York City cardiologist, was furious that she had to babysit the six-week-old twins, Leon and Ari, while on a weeklong vacation in Pittsburgh with her friend and her husband. Despite initially denying any involvement in the baby's slaying, Virzi eventually confessed to investigators that she was 'angry' at having to do 'nanny work' and that she had always had an urge to hurt kids since she was young.

The disturbing confession will now form part of a bombshell case as prosecutors seek the death penalty when Virzi's murder trial kicks off in October. Virzi has pleaded not guilty to six charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child. An autopsy report later determined that the injuries were a result of blunt force trauma and were consistent with child abuse.

The alleged baby killer then claimed she had always had an urge to harm kids since she was as young as three or four - and even gave examples of some youngsters she had hurt when she was younger. Virzi's defense team has not commented on the confession, but the case has sparked widespread outrage and concern about the safety of children.

The trial is expected to be highly publicized and will likely attract a lot of attention from the media and the public. The case has also raised questions about the psychological evaluation of individuals who work with children and the measures that can be taken to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.

In addition, the case has sparked a debate about the death penalty and whether it is an effective deterrent against violent crimes. The case is a tragic reminder of the importance of protecting children and ensuring their safety and well-being. The alleged baby killer then claimed she had always had an urge to harm kids since she was as young as three or four - and even gave examples of some youngsters she had hurt when she was younger.

Virzi's defense team has not commented on the confession, but the case has sparked widespread outrage and concern about the safety of children. The trial is expected to be highly publicized and will likely attract a lot of attention from the media and the public. The case has also raised questions about the psychological evaluation of individuals who work with children and the measures that can be taken to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.

In addition, the case has sparked a debate about the death penalty and whether it is an effective deterrent against violent crimes. The case is a tragic reminder of the importance of protecting children and ensuring their safety and well-being. The alleged baby killer then claimed she had always had an urge to harm kids since she was as young as three or four - and even gave examples of some youngsters she had hurt when she was younger.

Virzi's defense team has not commented on the confession, but the case has sparked widespread outrage and concern about the safety of children. The trial is expected to be highly publicized and will likely attract a lot of attention from the media and the public. The case has also raised questions about the psychological evaluation of individuals who work with children and the measures that can be taken to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.

In addition, the case has sparked a debate about the death penalty and whether it is an effective deterrent against violent crimes. The case is a tragic reminder of the importance of protecting children and ensuring their safety and well-being. The alleged baby killer then claimed she had always had an urge to harm kids since she was as young as three or four - and even gave examples of some youngsters she had hurt when she was younger.

Virzi's defense team has not commented on the confession, but the case has sparked widespread outrage and concern about the safety of children. The trial is expected to be highly publicized and will likely attract a lot of attention from the media and the public. The case has also raised questions about the psychological evaluation of individuals who work with children and the measures that can be taken to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.

In addition, the case has sparked a debate about the death penalty and whether it is an effective deterrent against violent crimes. The case is a tragic reminder of the importance of protecting children and ensuring their safety and well-being





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