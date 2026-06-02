PhD Student Admits to Killing Friend's Newborn in Chilling Confession

Nicole Virzi, a clinical psychology doctoral candidate, confessed to dropping a six-week-old baby on his head repeatedly, causing fatal injuries, because she was angry about babysitting duties.

A 31-year-old PhD student who was weeks away from earning her doctorate in clinical psychology has admitted to killing her best friend's newborn son after a disturbing videotaped confession was unearthed by investigators.

Nicole Virzi, the daughter of a prominent New York City cardiologist, traveled from California to Pittsburgh in June 2024 to visit her friend Savannah Roberts and meet her six-week-old twin boys, Leon and Ari. However, what was supposed to be a weeklong vacation turned into a nightmare when Virzi was left alone to care for the infants.

Prosecutors say Virzi became enraged at having to perform what she called nanny work during her trip, leading her to repeatedly drop baby Leon on his head until she heard a crack. Virzi also admitted to shaking the infant and flipping him upside down on a tiled bathroom floor. Leon died from a severe skull fracture and multiple brain bleeds, injuries that an autopsy determined were consistent with child abuse and blunt force trauma.

His twin brother, Ari, also suffered injuries, including a bloody groin wound, though he survived. Virzi initially denied any involvement, claiming that Leon had fallen from a bouncer seat while she dozed off. But after more than 11 hours of interrogation, she confessed to the horrific acts, stating in a videotaped interview that something came over her that she could not control.

She admitted to having urges to harm children since she was very young, saying she had always had a compulsion that she could not control. Virzi has pleaded not guilty to six charges, including criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and endangering the welfare of a child. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty, and her trial is scheduled to begin in October. The case has drawn widespread attention due to Virzi's academic background and the shocking nature of the crime.

The friendship between Virzi and Roberts began when they both worked as research coordinators in the graduate psychology department at Drexel University in Philadelphia. Roberts, now a doctoral candidate in clinical psychology at the University of Pittsburgh, had trusted Virzi to watch her twins during the visit. The tragedy has left both families devastated, with the parents now facing the loss of one son and the trauma of the other's injuries.

The confession, part of which was played in court, reveals a chilling lack of remorse as Virzi stated that she did not want Leon to die but only wanted him to feel a little pain. The case continues to unfold as the legal process moves forward, with the community and the families seeking justice for the innocent lives affected





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PhD Student Admits to Murdering Best Friend's Newborn by Dropping Baby Boy on HeadA 31-year-old PhD student, Nicole Virzi, has admitted to murdering her best friend's newborn by dropping the baby boy repeatedly on his head until she 'heard some kind of crack'. Virzi, who is the daughter of a prominent New York City cardiologist, was furious that she had to babysit the six-week-old twins, Leon and Ari, while on a weeklong vacation in Pittsburgh with her friend and her husband.

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