Pharmacists warn women not to put allergy tablets in their vaginas amid social media trend

The viral hack could lead to more pain than passion in the bedroom.

Pills are usually swallowed, but some women are choosing to take theirs through a very different set of lips. A bizarre social media trend has users inserting a popular allergy drug into their vaginas in hopes of achieving a Pharmacists are raising alarm bells, warning that the viral hack could lead to more pain than passion in the bedroom.

It’s the active ingredient in Zyrtec and is widely available in several oral forms, including standard pills, dissolvable tablets and chewables. But in Kenya, where the trend has taken off, demand for the drug as an unconventional vaginal remedy has reportedly driven up prices and led to stock shortages at some pharmacies.

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“Cetirizine is an allergy medication, taken by mouth. It blocks histamine to relieve sneezing, a runny nose, itchy eyes and itchy skin reactions such as hives,” theSocial media posts claim cetirizine can make the vagina feel tighter by reducing moisture. And while antihistamines can indeed cause this side effect, pharmacists stressed that the tightening claim is “medically inaccurate. ”“Reduced lubrication does not strengthen vaginal muscles or alter vaginal anatomy,” the group wrote.

Instead, the pharmacists warned that inserting cetirizine into the vagina could increase friction, cause discomfort and and potentially injure delicate tissue below the belt.

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“A readily available and common medicine is not necessarily suitable for every purpose or free from side effects,” the notice said. “Cetirizine should be taken only as directed on the label or by a pharmacist or a medical doctor. ” As the trend has gained traction, other Kenyan health professionals have taken to social media to set the record straight.

“Please ladies, a drug causing a side effect does not make that effect a treatment or a benefit,” Dr. Wambui Gichigi, a pharmacist based in Kiambu, said in“Tightening of the vagina doesn’t come from being dry, it comes from your pelvic floor. Your vagina’s natural moisture is there to protect you,” Dr. Mercy Kay, a pharmacist from Nairobi, said in “The tablet’s ingredients, since it was not meant to be used vaginally, can also upset your healthy bacteria and to more vaginal infections.

” The Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya is urging women who have already tried the questionable trick to stop immediately.

“See a doctor if you have pain, bleeding, burning, itching, unusual discharge or fever, the group’s post said. “Your health matters, and you will be treated with respect and without judgement. ”