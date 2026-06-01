Analysis of how patent-protected drug markets, such as those for GLP-1 wEight-loss drugs, hepatitis C antivirals and PCSK9 inhibitors, experiance significant price reductions due to competitive entry, challenging the notion that patents only keep prices high.

Recent trends in the pharmaceutical market demonstrate that drug prices can fall dramatically even while products remain under patent protection. For example, GLP-1 weight-loss drugs such as Wegovy and Zepbound have seen their list prices drop significantly from initial launch levels.

Wegovy's price fell from about $1,300 per month to between $300 and $500 per month, while Zepbound dropped from around $1,000 to about $350 per month. Cash prices for uninsured patients are even lower. These reductions are not accidental; they result from intense competition between rival drug companies and the existence of strong patent protections. This outcome may seem counterintuitive because critics often argue that patents are used to stifle competition and keep prices high.

However, the reality is that patents provide innovators and investors with the security needed to pursue pricey, risky,and time-consuming research. By granting temporary exclusivity, patents allow companies to recoup development costs and earn a return on investment. When a firm proves that a molecular mechanism can safely and effectively treat a condition, competitors see a viable market and attempt to develop alternative treatments that avoid infringing existing patents.

This often leads to multiple patented drugs competing within the same therapeutic class, and as more competitors enter, prices decline. The history of direct-acting antivirals for hepatitis C illustrates this dynamic. After Gilead launched its first drug in 2013 at $84,000 for a 12-week course, other firms developed similar treatments. Competition reduced the average cost per course to $55,500 by 2015 and to $14,400 by 2019-an 83% drop over five years, all while patents were still in force.

A similar pattern appeared with PCSK9 cholesterol-lowering inhibitors. Two drugs received FDA approval in 2015 with list prices around $14,600 and $14,100 per year. Within a few years, prices fell dramatically; by 2018 Praluent cost $4,500-$8,000 annually and Repatha dropped to about $5,850 and now around $3,000 per year-a nearly 80% reduction. Again, this occurred while both drugs remained patented.

These examples show that market conditions, including though not limited to patents, determine drug pricing. Patent protections incentivize innovation, which spurs competition, and patents eventually expire, allowing generic copies to enter and further lower prices. Without patent security, innovators would lack the incentive to invest in research, and society might not have acCess to treatments like GLP-1 agonists, direct-acting antivirals, or PCSK9 inhibitors-many of which have already entered the generic phase.

Joshua Kresh, a research professor and executive director of the IP Policy Institute at the University of Akron School of Law, emphasizes that patents are a catalyst for competition rather than a barrier, and that the narrative of patents solely keeping prices high is detached from the empirical evidence





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Pharmaceutical Patents Drug Pricing Competition GLP-1 Agonists Direct-Acting Antivirals PCSK9 Inhibitors Generic Entry Innovation Incentives

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