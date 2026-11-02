Phantom Blade Zero Quick Hand Zhang Locations Guide

Find all five Quick Hand Zhang hideouts in Phantom Blade Zero. This guide details locations in Crimson Forest, Village of Lu, Pangzhen, Meigu Lake, and Mirage Estate.

Players navigating the Wulin in must locate every instance of the black market merchant known as Quick Hand Zhang to fully unlock the game's relic collection system. The merchant establishes shops in five distinct regions, and finding each one is a prerequisite for accessing a comprehensive list of missing items that need to be returned.

Locating Quick Hand Zhang in Crimson Forest

The first appearance of Quick Hand Zhang is situated on the main path within the Crimson Forest, an area that is difficult to miss during early gameplay. Players must respond to his cry for help by using a winch located on a wooden platform situated above his cage. Walking up the cliffside path into the cave and emerging above allows the player to free him, after which he directs them to a nearby outpost.

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After freeing Zhang and collecting the golden treasure chest from the platform below the winch, players must speak with him to establish a meeting point at the Thieves' Camp. Once there, triggering the crane bell memory reveals the location of his first permanent hideout. Climbing the wall to the right of the tents leads to the entrance, where a thief outside provides a crucial tip regarding the location of throwing knives.

Accessing Zhang in Village of Lu and Pangzhen

The second hideout is located in the Village of Lu, a region that often causes players to miss Zhang due to its scattered layout and slippery slopes. A throwing knife embedded in a wall serves as the primary marker for this location. Players must head up the creek beneath the broken covered bridge and enter a wooden-framed entrance on the left side.

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Navigating through the tunnel and grappling up to the ledge leads directly to the hideout, which is marked by a bell above the entrance. The third location lies within the sprawling city of Pangzhen, which technically contains two hideouts. The second one remains inaccessible until the player defeats the boss Wu Xuan. After the battle, turning right near the large drums reveals a doorway with a knife on the left side.

Reaching Meigu Lake and Mirage Estate

Meigu Lake requires players to traverse the waters in a steam-powered boat, fighting off members of the Blackwater Crew along the way. The hideout is located on an island northeast of the Sha-Chi Tower. After docking at the Meigu Village West Dock, players must clear out the area of Drowned Thieves and Blackwater members.

Advancing onto the splintered pier involves leaping across poles jutting out of the water to bypass a missing section. This mechanic is a significant gameplay element that appears again in later boss fights. The fifth and final location is the Mirage Estate, an elaborate legacy dungeon in Pangzhen. Near the Shaded Bamboo Path bell, players must navigate a covered bridge and enter an elegant room with stairs tucked to the right.

Completing the Quest and Achievements

After finding the fifth hideout in the Mirage Estate, the quest titled The Wily Hare's Three Dens will automatically complete. However, locating all five hideouts is only half the requirement for full progression. Players must still retrieve all of Zhang's missing relics to complete the Quick Hand's Request quest.

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Completing this extensive collection task is necessary to earn the Lost and Found achievement in Phantom Blade Zero. Returning these items yields excellent gear that cannot be obtained through any other means. This gear appears to influence the game's good ending and unlocks an exclusive final battle sequence, making the search for the merchant essential for completionist players.